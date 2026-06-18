FIFA World Cup’s 1000th match to be played at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico! Which two teams will play the historic tie?

The football teams of Japan and Tunisia stand on the cusp of history as the two nations will be featuring in the historic FIFA World Cup's 1000th match in the ongoing edition at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico in a Group F encounter on June 21 at 9:30 AM IST. The tournament, which has come a long way since its inaugural edition in 1930 in Uruguay, will add another to it's growing list of milestones.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 have witness a long list of firsts - a 48-teams participation is one among many. The World Cup has come a long way from its first edition in 1930 where only 13 teams participated and featured 18 matches in totals. The Tunisia vs Japan is the highly-anticipated rematch of the 2002 Word Cup group-stage clash.

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Having withdrawn from the 1930 and 1938 editions, Japan have been a regular at FIFA World Cups since 1998. Their best show at this tournament came in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022 editions, finishing in the round of 16 stage on all occasions.

Tunisia's first appearance at FIFA World Cup came in 1978 in Argentina. They reappeared again 20 years later and were a regular face till 2006. They missed the 2010 and 2014 editions before making a return once again in 2018. However, Tunisia have never been able to go beyond the group stage.

Who will officiate 1000th FIFA World Cup game? Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs has been entrusted by the FIFA to officiate the 100th World Cup match. He will be assisted by fellow Romanians Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi. Costa Rican referee Juan Calderon is the fourth official. Juan Carlos Mora will serve as reserve assistant referee.

To mark the occasions, all the match officials will be wearing a special kit, featuring golden sleeves stripes and a ‘Match 1000’ patch. The appointment for the milestone game was made by FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina.

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“We selected the referee that we think is the best referee for this match. And of course, by coincidence, he is also appointed for the 1,000th match. So, for him, it is something extra – something special on top," Collina said.

"Refereeing a FIFA World Cup match is always a huge privilege, it’s a great honour,” said the Italian, who officiated the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany. “Being on the field of play to officiate the match number 1,000 is definitely something extra. We decided to create a special match kit to celebrate this match and it’s a nice one with some golden details; stripes and a patch with the trophy and the number 1,000 on it,” added Collina.

Results of FIFA World Cup centenary matches

Edition Match No. Result Stage Venue 1930 1 USA 3-0 Belgium Group 4 Parque Central, Montevideo 1930 1 France 4-1 Mexico Group 1 Estadio de los Pocitos, Montevideo 1954 100 Austria 3-1 Uruguay Third-place playoffs Hardturm, Zurich 1966 200 England 4-2 Germany Final Wembley Stadium, London 1978 300 Italy 1-0 Austria Second Round (Group A) El Monumental, Buenos Aires 1978 300 Germany 2-2 Netherlands Second Round (Group A) Estadio Olimpico, Cordoba 1986 400 Argentina 1-0 Uruguay Round of 16 Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla 1994 500 Greece 0-2 Nigeria Group D Foxboro Stadium, Boston 1994 500 Argentina 0-2 Bulgaria Group D Cotton Bowl, Dallas 2002 600 France 0-0 Uruguay Group A Busan Asiad Main Stadium 2006 700 Spain 1-3 France Round of 16 FIFA World Cup Stadium, Hanover 2014 800 Germany 2-2 Ghana Group G Estadio Castelao, Fortaleza 2018 900 France 4-2 Croatia Final Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow 2026 1000 Tunisia vs Japan Group F Monterrey Stadium in Mexico