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FIFA World Cup’s 1000th match to be played at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico! Which two teams will play the historic tie?

The Monterrey Stadium in Mexico will witness FIFA World Cup's 1000th match on June 21 (in Indian time). Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs has been given the responsibility to officiate in the milestone tie at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Jun 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Romanian Istvan Kovacs has been handed the responsibility to officiate the FIFA World Cup's 1000th match.
Romanian Istvan Kovacs has been handed the responsibility to officiate the FIFA World Cup's 1000th match. ( Istvan Kovacs )
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The football teams of Japan and Tunisia stand on the cusp of history as the two nations will be featuring in the historic FIFA World Cup's 1000th match in the ongoing edition at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico in a Group F encounter on June 21 at 9:30 AM IST. The tournament, which has come a long way since its inaugural edition in 1930 in Uruguay, will add another to it's growing list of milestones.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 have witness a long list of firsts - a 48-teams participation is one among many. The World Cup has come a long way from its first edition in 1930 where only 13 teams participated and featured 18 matches in totals. The Tunisia vs Japan is the highly-anticipated rematch of the 2002 Word Cup group-stage clash.

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Having withdrawn from the 1930 and 1938 editions, Japan have been a regular at FIFA World Cups since 1998. Their best show at this tournament came in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022 editions, finishing in the round of 16 stage on all occasions.

Tunisia's first appearance at FIFA World Cup came in 1978 in Argentina. They reappeared again 20 years later and were a regular face till 2006. They missed the 2010 and 2014 editions before making a return once again in 2018. However, Tunisia have never been able to go beyond the group stage.

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Who will officiate 1000th FIFA World Cup game?

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs has been entrusted by the FIFA to officiate the 100th World Cup match. He will be assisted by fellow Romanians Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi. Costa Rican referee Juan Calderon is the fourth official. Juan Carlos Mora will serve as reserve assistant referee.

To mark the occasions, all the match officials will be wearing a special kit, featuring golden sleeves stripes and a ‘Match 1000’ patch. The appointment for the milestone game was made by FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina.

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“We selected the referee that we think is the best referee for this match. And of course, by coincidence, he is also appointed for the 1,000th match. So, for him, it is something extra – something special on top," Collina said.

"Refereeing a FIFA World Cup match is always a huge privilege, it’s a great honour,” said the Italian, who officiated the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany. “Being on the field of play to officiate the match number 1,000 is definitely something extra. We decided to create a special match kit to celebrate this match and it’s a nice one with some golden details; stripes and a patch with the trophy and the number 1,000 on it,” added Collina.

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Results of FIFA World Cup centenary matches

EditionMatch No.ResultStageVenue
19301USA 3-0 BelgiumGroup 4Parque Central, Montevideo
19301France 4-1 MexicoGroup 1Estadio de los Pocitos, Montevideo
1954100Austria 3-1 UruguayThird-place playoffsHardturm, Zurich
1966200England 4-2 GermanyFinalWembley Stadium, London
1978300Italy 1-0 AustriaSecond Round (Group A)

El Monumental, Buenos Aires

1978300Germany 2-2 NetherlandsSecond Round (Group A)Estadio Olimpico, Cordoba
1986400Argentina 1-0 UruguayRound of 16Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla
1994500Greece 0-2 NigeriaGroup DFoxboro Stadium, Boston
1994500Argentina 0-2 BulgariaGroup DCotton Bowl, Dallas
2002600France 0-0 UruguayGroup ABusan Asiad Main Stadium
2006700Spain 1-3 FranceRound of 16FIFA World Cup Stadium, Hanover
2014800Germany 2-2 GhanaGroup GEstadio Castelao, Fortaleza
2018900France 4-2 CroatiaFinalLuzhniki Stadium, Moscow
20261000Tunisia vs Japan Group FMonterrey Stadium in Mexico

Co-incidentally, two World Cup finals in 1966 and 2018 fell among the centenary matches, along with three other instances where simultaneous kick-off times meant that two matches shared the limelight.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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