FIFA World Cup’s 1000th match to be played at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico! Which two teams will play the historic tie?

The football teams of Japan and Tunisia stand on the cusp of history as the two nations will be featuring in the historic FIFA World Cup's 1000th match in the ongoing edition at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico in a Group F encounter on June 21 at 9:30 AM IST. The tournament, which has come a long way since its inaugural edition in 1930 in Uruguay, will add another to it's growing list of milestones.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 have witness a long list of firsts - a 48-teams participation is one among many. The World Cup has come a long way from its first edition in 1930 where only 13 teams participated and featured 18 matches in totals. The Tunisia vs Japan is the highly-anticipated rematch of the 2002 Word Cup group-stage clash.

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Having withdrawn from the 1930 and 1938 editions, Japan have been a regular at FIFA World Cups since 1998. Their best show at this tournament came in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022 editions, finishing in the round of 16 stage on all occasions.

Tunisia's first appearance at FIFA World Cup came in 1978 in Argentina. They reappeared again 20 years later and were a regular face till 2006. They missed the 2010 and 2014 editions before making a return once again in 2018. However, Tunisia have never been able to go beyond the group stage.

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Who will officiate 1000th FIFA World Cup game? Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs has been entrusted by the FIFA to officiate the 100th World Cup match. He will be assisted by fellow Romanians Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi. Costa Rican referee Juan Calderon is the fourth official. Juan Carlos Mora will serve as reserve assistant referee.

To mark the occasions, all the match officials will be wearing a special kit, featuring golden sleeves stripes and a ‘Match 1000’ patch. The appointment for the milestone game was made by FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina.

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“We selected the referee that we think is the best referee for this match. And of course, by coincidence, he is also appointed for the 1,000th match. So, for him, it is something extra – something special on top," Collina said.

"Refereeing a FIFA World Cup match is always a huge privilege, it’s a great honour,” said the Italian, who officiated the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany. “Being on the field of play to officiate the match number 1,000 is definitely something extra. We decided to create a special match kit to celebrate this match and it’s a nice one with some golden details; stripes and a patch with the trophy and the number 1,000 on it,” added Collina.

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Results of FIFA World Cup centenary matches

Edition Match No. Result Stage Venue 1930 1 USA 3-0 Belgium Group 4 Parque Central, Montevideo 1930 1 France 4-1 Mexico Group 1 Estadio de los Pocitos, Montevideo 1954 100 Austria 3-1 Uruguay Third-place playoffs Hardturm, Zurich 1966 200 England 4-2 Germany Final Wembley Stadium, London 1978 300 Italy 1-0 Austria Second Round (Group A) El Monumental, Buenos Aires 1978 300 Germany 2-2 Netherlands Second Round (Group A) Estadio Olimpico, Cordoba 1986 400 Argentina 1-0 Uruguay Round of 16 Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla 1994 500 Greece 0-2 Nigeria Group D Foxboro Stadium, Boston 1994 500 Argentina 0-2 Bulgaria Group D Cotton Bowl, Dallas 2002 600 France 0-0 Uruguay Group A Busan Asiad Main Stadium 2006 700 Spain 1-3 France Round of 16 FIFA World Cup Stadium, Hanover 2014 800 Germany 2-2 Ghana Group G Estadio Castelao, Fortaleza 2018 900 France 4-2 Croatia Final Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow 2026 1000 Tunisia vs Japan Group F Monterrey Stadium in Mexico

Co-incidentally, two World Cup finals in 1966 and 2018 fell among the centenary matches, along with three other instances where simultaneous kick-off times meant that two matches shared the limelight.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in