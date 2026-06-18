FIFA World Cup’s 1000th match to be played at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico! Which two teams will play the historic tie?

The football teams of Japan and Tunisia stand on the cusp of history as the two nations will be featuring in the historic FIFA World Cup's 1000th match in the ongoing edition at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico in a Group F encounter on June 21 at 9:30 AM IST. The tournament, which has come a long way since its inaugural edition in 1930 in Uruguay, will add another to it's growing list of milestones.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 have witness a long list of firsts - a 48-teams participation is one among many. The World Cup has come a long way from its first edition in 1930 where only 13 teams participated and featured 18 matches in totals. The Tunisia vs Japan is the highly-anticipated rematch of the 2002 Word Cup group-stage clash.
Having withdrawn from the 1930 and 1938 editions, Japan have been a regular at FIFA World Cups since 1998. Their best show at this tournament came in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022 editions, finishing in the round of 16 stage on all occasions.
Tunisia's first appearance at FIFA World Cup came in 1978 in Argentina. They reappeared again 20 years later and were a regular face till 2006. They missed the 2010 and 2014 editions before making a return once again in 2018. However, Tunisia have never been able to go beyond the group stage.
Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs has been entrusted by the FIFA to officiate the 100th World Cup match. He will be assisted by fellow Romanians Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi. Costa Rican referee Juan Calderon is the fourth official. Juan Carlos Mora will serve as reserve assistant referee.
To mark the occasions, all the match officials will be wearing a special kit, featuring golden sleeves stripes and a ‘Match 1000’ patch. The appointment for the milestone game was made by FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina.
“We selected the referee that we think is the best referee for this match. And of course, by coincidence, he is also appointed for the 1,000th match. So, for him, it is something extra – something special on top," Collina said.
"Refereeing a FIFA World Cup match is always a huge privilege, it’s a great honour,” said the Italian, who officiated the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany. “Being on the field of play to officiate the match number 1,000 is definitely something extra. We decided to create a special match kit to celebrate this match and it’s a nice one with some golden details; stripes and a patch with the trophy and the number 1,000 on it,” added Collina.
|Edition
|Match No.
|Result
|Stage
|Venue
|1930
|1
|USA 3-0 Belgium
|Group 4
|Parque Central, Montevideo
|1930
|1
|France 4-1 Mexico
|Group 1
|Estadio de los Pocitos, Montevideo
|1954
|100
|Austria 3-1 Uruguay
|Third-place playoffs
|Hardturm, Zurich
|1966
|200
|England 4-2 Germany
|Final
|Wembley Stadium, London
|1978
|300
|Italy 1-0 Austria
|Second Round (Group A)
El Monumental, Buenos Aires
|1978
|300
|Germany 2-2 Netherlands
|Second Round (Group A)
|Estadio Olimpico, Cordoba
|1986
|400
|Argentina 1-0 Uruguay
|Round of 16
|Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla
|1994
|500
|Greece 0-2 Nigeria
|Group D
|Foxboro Stadium, Boston
|1994
|500
|Argentina 0-2 Bulgaria
|Group D
|Cotton Bowl, Dallas
|2002
|600
|France 0-0 Uruguay
|Group A
|Busan Asiad Main Stadium
|2006
|700
|Spain 1-3 France
|Round of 16
|FIFA World Cup Stadium, Hanover
|2014
|800
|Germany 2-2 Ghana
|Group G
|Estadio Castelao, Fortaleza
|2018
|900
|France 4-2 Croatia
|Final
|Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
|2026
|1000
|Tunisia vs Japan
|Group F
|Monterrey Stadium in Mexico
Co-incidentally, two World Cup finals in 1966 and 2018 fell among the centenary matches, along with three other instances where simultaneous kick-off times meant that two matches shared the limelight.
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