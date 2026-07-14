FIFA's major change ahead of 2026 World Cup semis catches Kylian Mbappe's attention; watch France star's viral video

After 33 days of thrilling football, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is in its business end as France, Spain, Argentina and England gear up for the semifinal and final games in the final week of the tournament. Unlike the group stages and the round 32, 16 and the quarterfinals, the FIFA has officially unveiled a special edition of Trionda - the official match ball - that will be used exclusively in the final four games - two semifinals, third-place and final.

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While the match ball until now had three colours connected with three host countries - the United States, Canada and Mexico, the special edition of Trionda will have special stripes. The new colour scheme immediately caught the attention of Kylian Mbappe, ahead of France's semifinal against Spain.

In a viral video shot by Spanish media outlet Marca, Mbappe grabbed one of the new Trionda balls and examined it for a long time. He carefully inspected it back and forth, with France head coach Didier Deschamps joining in. While others were busy adapting with the new ball, Mbappe and Deschamps minutely checked on the exclusive Trionda, before dropping it onto the field.

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Mbappe then had several shots with the new ball.

What's special in Trionda Final match-ball? Although the technicalities and the aerodynamic specifications remain the same, FIFA overhauled the makeover of the ball with a golden and black premium finish, reflecting the magnitude of the tournament’s final matches.

According to the FIFA.com, the design of Trionda Final “is inspired by the journey towards football’s ultimate prize. A premium gold finish references the FIFA World Cup trophy, set against a black base to elevate the ball’s look and feel, creating a bold and refined visual identity for the final stages of the competition.”

The FIFA statement also stated that the Trionda Final celebrates the 16 host cities where the matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 were played. As hosts of the semifinals, third-place play-off and final, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York New Jersey are prominent within the main blocking of the design.

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Meanwhile, Boston, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Monterrey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver are incorporated within the triangular graphic elements, ensuring their significant contributions to the success of the tournament are recognised right through to the final whistle.

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This is not the first time FIFA has introduced a exclusive match balls for the knockouts. In 2022 in Qatar, Al Hilm was introduced for the knockout rounds, while in 2010, 2014 and 2018, the exclusively-designed match balls were only used in the final games.

France vs Spain - All you need to know This is the first World Cup since 1990 that each of the final four teams are former champions. In their only previous World Cup meeting, France beat Spain 3-1 in a Round of 16 game at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Both teams have won the World Cup since then. Spain claimed its only title in 2010, and France won its second World Cup in 2018. This is France's seventh semifinal appearance, its fifth in the last eight World Cups. Spain's only other semifinals were in 1950 and then 2010 on the way to the title.

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France, who will be playing on its country's Bastille Day national holiday, is trying to join five-time champion Brazil and four-time winner Germany as the only teams to make three consecutive World Cup finals.

Brazil did it in 1994, 1998 and 2002 — winning two titles and losing to host France in the middle of that run. Germany’s championship in 1990 came after being runner-up in the previous two World Cups — all playing as West Germany at the time.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in