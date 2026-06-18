FIFA's new innovation falls flat after fans boo World Cup hydration breaks during England vs Croatia; ‘game is so gone’

The “hydration breaks” at the FIFA World Cup 2026 isn't going well with the players and fans as global body's new innovation was booed by the fans during the England vs Croatia and Ghana vs Panama clashes at the Dallas Stadium and Toronto Stadium respectively on Thursday.

The mandatory three-minute breaks - one at 22 minutes in each half - have encounter controversies ever since it was announced for the first time in this edition of the global showpiece, to beat the heat and humidity in North America. The hydration breaks will be solely called by the referees.

In a video that went viral on social media, the English and the Croatian fans started booing once the hydration break was announced immediately after referee Clement Turpin blew his whistle to signal the ‌break ⁠in the first half.

"England and Croatia fans booing there for the hydration break. The game is so gone," said one English supporter at the Dallas Stadium.

Meanwhile, the hydration break was also greeted by the fans booing in Toronto in a Group L game that saw Ghana edge out Panama by a solitary goal. “For every game, no matter where the games are played, no matter if there’s a roof, (or) temperature-wise, there will be a three-minute hydration break," said Manolo Zubiria, Chief Tournament Officer, USA.

"It will be three minutes from whistle to whistle in both halves,” added Zubiria, while announcing the initiative at the World Broadcaster Meeting which was held in Washington DC.

Players, coaches react to hydration breaks Panama coach ⁠Thomas Christiansen stated that the rule will have to accepted despite having reservations. "If you (have) a ​break, it's to do ​corrections," Christiansen said after Panama's 0-1 loss to Ghana. "It was not hot, but we have to accept that the advertisers (on) television ​is what's paying for all these things."

Earlier, Netherlands footballer Virgil van Dijk made a strong criticism at the hydration breaks at this World Cup. “Hydration breaks are a bit interesting, because I was obviously watching almost all the games up until today, and every time going to commercial is a bit ... Not really that I like it,” said Van Dijk after Netherlands' 2-2 draw with Japan, which was held at the air-conditioned AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I think for the neutral watchers on TV it's also not great. If it's really hot, obviously it would be good to put them in. But I think you have to look at it in every game, separately, in my opinion. But I think I've said enough already for that,” added the 34-year-old.

What the hydrations breaks are aimed at? Before the hydration breaks were introduced at this FIFA World Cup, matches were played non-stop for full 45 minutes in extreme of the extreme conditions - best example being the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

During the FIFA Club World Cup last year, the temperature crossed the threshold of 28 degrees on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature gauge (WBGT). But the games didn't stop.