FIFA's new innovation falls flat after fans boo World Cup hydration breaks during England vs Croatia; ‘game is so gone’

The “hydration breaks” at the FIFA World Cup 2026 isn't going well with the players and fans as global body's new innovation was booed by the fans during the England vs Croatia and Ghana vs Panama clashes at the Dallas Stadium and Toronto Stadium respectively on Thursday.

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The mandatory three-minute breaks - one at 22 minutes in each half - have encounter controversies ever since it was announced for the first time in this edition of the global showpiece, to beat the heat and humidity in North America. The hydration breaks will be solely called by the referees.

In a video that went viral on social media, the English and the Croatian fans started booing once the hydration break was announced immediately after referee Clement Turpin blew his whistle to signal the ‌break ⁠in the first half.

"England and Croatia fans booing there for the hydration break. The game is so gone," said one English supporter at the Dallas Stadium.

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Meanwhile, the hydration break was also greeted by the fans booing in Toronto in a Group L game that saw Ghana edge out Panama by a solitary goal. “For every game, no matter where the games are played, no matter if there’s a roof, (or) temperature-wise, there will be a three-minute hydration break," said Manolo Zubiria, Chief Tournament Officer, USA.

"It will be three minutes from whistle to whistle in both halves,” added Zubiria, while announcing the initiative at the World Broadcaster Meeting which was held in Washington DC.

Players, coaches react to hydration breaks Panama coach ⁠Thomas Christiansen stated that the rule will have to accepted despite having reservations. "If you (have) a ​break, it's to do ​corrections," Christiansen said after Panama's 0-1 loss to Ghana. "It was not hot, but we have to accept that the advertisers (on) television ​is what's paying for all these things."

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Earlier, Netherlands footballer Virgil van Dijk made a strong criticism at the hydration breaks at this World Cup. “Hydration breaks are a bit interesting, because I was obviously watching almost all the games up until today, and every time going to commercial is a bit ... Not really that I like it,” said Van Dijk after Netherlands' 2-2 draw with Japan, which was held at the air-conditioned AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I think for the neutral watchers on TV it's also not great. If it's really hot, obviously it would be good to put them in. But I think you have to look at it in every game, separately, in my opinion. But I think I've said enough already for that,” added the 34-year-old.

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What the hydrations breaks are aimed at? Before the hydration breaks were introduced at this FIFA World Cup, matches were played non-stop for full 45 minutes in extreme of the extreme conditions - best example being the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

During the FIFA Club World Cup last year, the temperature crossed the threshold of 28 degrees on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature gauge (WBGT). But the games didn't stop.

According to an ESPN report, no game at FIFA World Cup 2026 so far was impacted by such excessive heat. Based on a Reuters report, the breaks kill the game's momentum and see the breaks as a ploy to split the game in four quarters similar to the NBA and NFL. Besides it also allows the broadcasters more opportunities to show advertisements.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in