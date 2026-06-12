First time in 96 years! Mexico vs South Africa opener at FIFA World Cup 2026 enters history books in an ugly fashion

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa went into history books after the opening match of the tournament saw as many as three red cards at the historic Estadio Azteca on Thursday night. Although Mexico won 2-0, but it will be remembered for the three straight dismissals - first in an opening match of a FIFA World Cup in its 96-year history.

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While Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off for South Africa, César Montes was shown a red card for the tournament co-host Mexico. Notably, all three were straight red cards, meaning none of the ejected players were given two yellows.

Also Read | What happened in yesterday's Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 game

The record for most red cards in a FIFA World Cup match happened in 2006 when Portugal vs Netherlands game saw four players being given marching orders. Surprisingly, the last World Cup in Qatar saw only four red cards for the entire duration of the tournament.

Julian Quinones sets the tone for Mexico Mexican Julian Quinones set the tone with a strike under nine minutes in front of a 80,000-plus packed home crowd in a Group A match. Born in Colombia, Quinones struck through the legs of South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with a low shot.

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Veteran Raúl Jiménez made sure Mexico go home with full three points when he headed into the net from a close range to make it 2-0 in the second half. With that goal, Jimenez tied with Jared Borgetti at 46 goals for Mexico's all-time record. He is just six goals away of leader Javier Hernández.

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Sphephelo Sithole gets first red card in 2026 With Mexico leading by a goal, Sithole became the first player in this edition to be shown a red card. Sithole, who plays for Liga Portugal club CD Tondela, brought down Mexican Brian Gutierrez, just four minutes int the second half as the host midfielder looked to break through the goal.

Also Read | Julian Quinones scores opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026

Referee Wilton Sampaio deemed the challenge as a denial for a clear goalscoring opportunity and sent Sithole back to the changing room at 49 minutes. Things got worse for South Africa when Zwane was sent off following a video review for striking Roberto Alvarado at 84 minutes.

Finally, in stoppage time, Montes saw red for bringing down Khuliso Mudau. The red cards mean the three players will be suspended for at least one more match. South Africa’s next match is against the Czech Republic and Mexico next faces South Korea in Guadalajara.

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Mexico's first in World Cup openers After a seven-game winless streak, Mexico's win over South Africa is the first time they had won a opening game in a FIFA World Cup. Before Thursday night, Mexico had lost five and drew two in opening encounters.

This was also Mexico's 22nd successive win across all competitions against African teams, with their last loss dating back to the same opposition back in the 2005 Gold Cup. This was the 20th World Cup match at the iconic Azteca, more than any stadium in the tournament's history.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table

Teams Played Win Loss Draw GF GA GD PTS. Mexico 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 Czechia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 2 -2 0

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in