The football transfer market has witnessed significant changes in player valuations in 2026, with established stars and emerging talents recording substantial increases in their market values. Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi and Yan Diomande feature among the biggest gainers.
Kvaratskhelia leads the list with a €50 million increase, while Kroupi has registered one of the biggest percentage jumps.
The figures highlight the rising valuations of young attacking talents alongside established performers in European football. Here are five footballers whose market values have increased significantly in 2026.
Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tops the list after his market value increased by €50 million to €140 million, according to Transfermarkt.
The Paris Saint-Germain winger's performances during the 2025-26 campaign contributed to the rise. He was particularly influential in the Champions League, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists during PSG's campaign.
The increase placed Kvaratskhelia among the most valuable footballers in the world. His valuation also reflected his importance to PSG's attacking setup following his arrival from Napoli.
Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has recorded one of the biggest percentage increases in the ranking. His market value rose from €22 million to €70 million, an increase of €48 million or 218.2%, according to Transfermarkt.
The French forward enjoyed an impressive debut Premier League campaign in 2025-26, scoring 13 goals in 33 league appearances.
The 20-year-old arrived at Bournemouth from Lorient in February 2025 and became an important attacking option for the English club. His goal-scoring contribution in the Premier League has strengthened his position among Europe's emerging attacking talents.
Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande completes the top three after his market value doubled from €45 million to €90 million, as per Transfermarkt.
The forward enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign with RB Leipzig, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances.
His performances attracted attention because of his attacking versatility, pace and ability to contribute in front of goal. At 19, Diomande has emerged as one of the closely followed young players in European football. He currently plays for Spanish LaLiga giants Real Madrid.
Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki registered a €40 million increase in his market value, taking it from €50 million to €90 million, according to Transfermarkt.
The France international joined Manchester City from Lyon in June 2025. His technical ability, creativity and versatility in attacking positions have made him an important option for the Premier League club.
Cherki can operate as an attacking midfielder or in wider positions, giving Manchester City additional options in the final third.
Brazilian forward Rayan completes the list after his market value increased by €35 million, from €25 million to €60 million.
The 19-year-old joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama in January 2026. The English club confirmed his arrival on a five-and-a-half-year contract.
Rayan had scored 20 goals in 57 appearances across competitions for Vasco da Gama during 2025. His potential and performances contributed to his growing valuation, making him another young attacking player to watch in the transfer market.