Floyd Samba scores twice on debut as Manchester City thrash Norwich 5-0 in Carabao Cup clash

Manchester City began their Carabao Cup defence with a 5-0 win over Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night. Floyd Samba scored twice on his senior debut; Rayan Cherki and Allan also found the net, and Ryan McAidoo added a late fifth as Enzo Maresca’s rotated side booked a fourth-round home tie with Brighton.

Maresca made 10 changes from the team that won at Old Trafford on Sunday. Erling Haaland was left out of the squad. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and winger Allan made their first City appearances, while academy midfielder Samba started.

City had most of the ball but needed almost half an hour to break Norwich’s low block. Samba opened the scoring in the 29th minute, heading in after Allan hooked the ball back into the box. Kellen Fisher was booked a minute later. Cherki made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute, finishing after Samba held the ball up and Ayyoub Bouaddi slipped him through.

Who is Floyd Samba? The 17-year-old academy midfielder joined Manchester City at Under-9s. An England youth international and the son of former Blackburn defender Christopher Samba, he scored 17 goals and made six assists in 24 games last season, including a Premier League 2 hat-trick at Stoke and a free-kick in the FA Youth Cup final against Manchester United.

Second-half goals finish the tie Allan, signed from Palmeiras last month, scored on debut three minutes after the restart, cutting inside and shooting City 3-0 ahead. Samba’s second arrived on 54 minutes after a sloppy Norwich restart. McAidoo, on at half-time for Cherki, tapped in the fifth in the closing stages. Kaden Braithwaite also came off the bench.

Norwich, who made wholesale changes of their own, barely tested Rulli. City kept a clean sheet and controlled more than 65 per cent of possession.

The holders now host Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday. Brighton, who knocked Manchester United out of the cup in midweek, visit the Etihad in the next round.

Enzo Maresca sticks to rotation plan Enzo Maresca had previewed the tie by stressing that cup games still have to be won.

“We prepare all the games trying to win and trying to compete to win the competition,” he said. “Then, at the end, we see if we are able to win or not. For sure, the game will be a tricky game because the one-off games are the difficult ones.”