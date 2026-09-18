Floyd Samba scores twice on debut as Manchester City thrash Norwich 5-0 in Carabao Cup clash

Manchester City began their Carabao Cup defence with a 5-0 win over Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night. Floyd Samba scored twice on his senior debut; Rayan Cherki and Allan also found the net, and Ryan McAidoo added a late fifth as Enzo Maresca’s rotated side booked a fourth-round home tie with Brighton.

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Maresca made 10 changes from the team that won at Old Trafford on Sunday. Erling Haaland was left out of the squad. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and winger Allan made their first City appearances, while academy midfielder Samba started.

City had most of the ball but needed almost half an hour to break Norwich’s low block. Samba opened the scoring in the 29th minute, heading in after Allan hooked the ball back into the box. Kellen Fisher was booked a minute later. Cherki made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute, finishing after Samba held the ball up and Ayyoub Bouaddi slipped him through.

Who is Floyd Samba? The 17-year-old academy midfielder joined Manchester City at Under-9s. An England youth international and the son of former Blackburn defender Christopher Samba, he scored 17 goals and made six assists in 24 games last season, including a Premier League 2 hat-trick at Stoke and a free-kick in the FA Youth Cup final against Manchester United.

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Second-half goals finish the tie Allan, signed from Palmeiras last month, scored on debut three minutes after the restart, cutting inside and shooting City 3-0 ahead. Samba’s second arrived on 54 minutes after a sloppy Norwich restart. McAidoo, on at half-time for Cherki, tapped in the fifth in the closing stages. Kaden Braithwaite also came off the bench.

Norwich, who made wholesale changes of their own, barely tested Rulli. City kept a clean sheet and controlled more than 65 per cent of possession.

The holders now host Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday. Brighton, who knocked Manchester United out of the cup in midweek, visit the Etihad in the next round.

Enzo Maresca sticks to rotation plan Enzo Maresca had previewed the tie by stressing that cup games still have to be won.

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“We prepare all the games trying to win and trying to compete to win the competition,” he said. “Then, at the end, we see if we are able to win or not. For sure, the game will be a tricky game because the one-off games are the difficult ones.”

On the young players he kept with the first team after pre-season, he added: “When young players are good players, the age is not going to close or open the door. Floyd is an attacking midfielder who can arrive in box, good finish. Can be a good profile.”

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.