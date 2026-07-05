Folarin Balogun available vs Belgium for USMNT in FIFA World Cup 2026 after red card ban suspended; check details

The decision appears to rest on Article 27 of FIFA’s code of discipline, which gives the judicial body the power to suspend the enforcement of a disciplinary measure.

Aachal Maniyar
Published5 Jul 2026, 10:35 PM IST
Folarin Balogun available to play vs Belgium
Folarin Balogun available to play vs Belgium(Getty Images via AFP)

In a turnaround for the United States men’s national team, striker Folarin Balogun will be available for the World Cup 2026 match against Belgium. FIFA has suspended the one-game ban that followed his red card in the USMNT’s win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, giving the team a timely boost ahead of a key fixture.

The red card incident against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Folarin Balogun received his marching orders during the second half of the United States’ victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina. He was challenging defender Tarik Muharemovic for the ball when the referee initially awarded a foul. Video review, especially in slow motion, clearly showed Balogun stepping on the defender’s ankle.

The official then produced the red card, sending the striker off early and leaving the USMNT to play with ten men for the remainder of the game. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Americans secured the win.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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