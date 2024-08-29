‘Football is for the girls’: Meet the NFL’s new stars
Allie Jones , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 29 Aug 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Summary
- The breakouts of this NFL season are a distinctly American take on a British export: WAGs, the wives and girlfriends shining as bright as the star players.
When the New England Patriots won a stunning three Super Bowls between 2015 and 2019, broadcast camera operators could always count on one shot: Gisele Bündchen running gracefully onto the field to embrace her husband after the big game. Bündchen, then married to star quarterback Tom Brady, was the consummate NFL wife: smiling, supportive and telegenic—a bona fide supermodel who at once softened and bolstered Brady’s image.
