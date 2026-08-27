Football royalty in India! AIFF announces Uruguay as third opponents for Blue Tigers in FIFA international window

After Panama and Brazil, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced two-time World Cup winners Uruguay as the third opponents for the Blue Tigers in a FIFA international window between September 21 and October 6. The India vs Uruguay encounter will be played at the iconic Salt lake Stadium on October 6. Previously, India will take on Panama and Brazil on September 26 and October 3 respectively.
Although the clash against Brazil was the first to be announced, the matches against Panama and Uruguay came after the Indian football team withdrew their participation from the FIFA Asean Cup 2026 in Indonesia. Bangladesh have replaced India in the continental showpiece.
Notably, both Panama and Uruguay participated in the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The current head coach of Uruguay, Diego Forlán, played for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2016.
La Celeste's arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — set to visit the country within the same FIFA window.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|City
|India vs Panama
|September 26
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium
|Bengaluru
|India vs Brazil
|October 3
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Saltlake Stadium)
|Kolkata
|India vs Uruguay
|October 6
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Saltlake Stadium)
|Kolkata
Meanwhile, the AIFF also announced Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium as the venue for the Panama clash on September 26. The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers' first appearance in Bengaluru since their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final.
More to follow…