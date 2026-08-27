Football royalty in India! AIFF announces Uruguay as third opponents for Blue Tigers in FIFA international window

After Panama and Brazil, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced two-time World Cup winners Uruguay as the third opponents for the Blue Tigers in a FIFA international window between September 21 and October 6. The India vs Uruguay encounter will be played at the iconic Salt lake Stadium on October 6. Previously, India will take on Panama and Brazil on September 26 and October 3 respectively.

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Although the clash against Brazil was the first to be announced, the matches against Panama and Uruguay came after the Indian football team withdrew their participation from the FIFA Asean Cup 2026 in Indonesia. Bangladesh have replaced India in the continental showpiece.

Also Read | Before Brazil clash, Indian football team face Panama in FIFA friendly

Notably, both Panama and Uruguay participated in the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The current head coach of Uruguay, Diego Forlán, played for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2016.

La Celeste's arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — set to visit the country within the same FIFA window.

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Indian football schedule in September-October

Match Date Venue City India vs Panama September 26 Sree Kanteerava Stadium Bengaluru India vs Brazil October 3 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Saltlake Stadium) Kolkata India vs Uruguay October 6 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Saltlake Stadium) Kolkata

Meanwhile, the AIFF also announced Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium as the venue for the Panama clash on September 26. The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers' first appearance in Bengaluru since their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in