Football stadiums in Qatar will ‘disappear’ after world cup2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 12:10 PM IST
It is estimated that about $200 billion was spent overall on world cup preparation-related projects.
Seven FIFA World Cup 2022 games were held at Stadium 974, with Brazil defeating South Korea 4-1 on December 5 in the round of 16 being the final game of those. The stadium will disappear after this, according to Qatar which will soon host the Asian Games, the Asian Cup, and possibly even the Olympics.