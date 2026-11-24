England will host a football World Cup for the first time since 1966, after the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) confirmed the hosts of the 2035 Women's World Cup on Monday. The 1966 Men's World Cup is famously known for England's only world title in history.

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Along with England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will jointly host the tournament. The four countries were the only bidders of the 2035 Women's World Cup hosting rights. The announcement was made at a specially arranged virtual meeting at FIFA's Zurich headquarters.

The 2035 Women's World Cup will have 104 matches with 48 teams vying for the coveted trophy over 39 days of non-stop action. The UK bid proposed 22 stadiums in total, with 16 in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland.

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell said the two venues in the country would be the 52,000-seat Hampden Park in Glasgow as well as Hibernian's 20,000-seat Easter Road home in Edinburgh.

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2035 Women's World Cup venues The decision comes in after England was unable to win the hosting rights for the men's World Cups in 2006 and 2018. England and Scotland jointly hosted the men's Euros in 2021, while England alone hosted women's European Championship in 2022.

Also Read | Skydance, ESPN Opt Out of Bidding for FIFA World Cup Rights

In the bid submitted to the FIFA for the 2035 Women's World Cup, the English stadiums include Villa Park, The Amex, Ashton Gate, Elland Road, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Selhurst Park, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley, Etihad Stadium, St James' Park, the City Ground, the Stadium of Light and Old Trafford.

Cardiff City Stadium and Principality Stadium are the two venues Wales had submitted in the bid. Windsor Park, which underwent a major renovation work, will stage matches in Northern Ireland. Birmingham's new Powerhouse Stadium, Wrexham's Racecourse Ground, and Chelsea's new ground could be added in the list of venues.

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Noel Mooney, who is the chief executive of the Football Association of Wales, called it a proud day for Welsh football. “This is a proud day for Welsh football. We've put forward Wrexham and Cardiff as host cities, and it's exciting to think what a World Cup could bring to both cities and the communities around them,” he said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in