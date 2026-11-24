England will host a football World Cup for the first time since 1966, after the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) confirmed the hosts of the 2035 Women's World Cup on Monday. The 1966 Men's World Cup is famously known for England's only world title in history.
Along with England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will jointly host the tournament. The four countries were the only bidders of the 2035 Women's World Cup hosting rights. The announcement was made at a specially arranged virtual meeting at FIFA's Zurich headquarters.
The 2035 Women's World Cup will have 104 matches with 48 teams vying for the coveted trophy over 39 days of non-stop action. The UK bid proposed 22 stadiums in total, with 16 in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland.
Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell said the two venues in the country would be the 52,000-seat Hampden Park in Glasgow as well as Hibernian's 20,000-seat Easter Road home in Edinburgh.
The decision comes in after England was unable to win the hosting rights for the men's World Cups in 2006 and 2018. England and Scotland jointly hosted the men's Euros in 2021, while England alone hosted women's European Championship in 2022.
In the bid submitted to the FIFA for the 2035 Women's World Cup, the English stadiums include Villa Park, The Amex, Ashton Gate, Elland Road, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Selhurst Park, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley, Etihad Stadium, St James' Park, the City Ground, the Stadium of Light and Old Trafford.
Cardiff City Stadium and Principality Stadium are the two venues Wales had submitted in the bid. Windsor Park, which underwent a major renovation work, will stage matches in Northern Ireland. Birmingham's new Powerhouse Stadium, Wrexham's Racecourse Ground, and Chelsea's new ground could be added in the list of venues.
Noel Mooney, who is the chief executive of the Football Association of Wales, called it a proud day for Welsh football. “This is a proud day for Welsh football. We've put forward Wrexham and Cardiff as host cities, and it's exciting to think what a World Cup could bring to both cities and the communities around them,” he said.