Football’s “sleeping giants” should be cherished

Football fans outside Germany may not pay much attention to the country’s second division. After all, Europe boasts a plethora of high-quality leagues and there are only so many hours in the day. Still, those who overlook Bundesliga 2 are missing out. Aficionados consider it one of the continent’s most exciting club competitions, with closely fought, often high-scoring matches and exuberant fan cultures. It is certainly well attended. Last season the average match-day crowd was 29,189, greater than that of Spain’s highest league, La Liga.

One reason for the hype is the league’s contingent of “sleeping giants"—once-mighty, heavily supported clubs that now languish in the lower reaches. This year’s crop contains the likes of Hertha Berlin, FC Köln and FC Schalke 04, all of which have won major trophies, including German championships. Hamburger SV, another second-division behemoth, boasts a European Cup. These clubs retain many markers of their past glories, such as huge fan bases and stadiums fit to grace a top division. But thanks to factors such as financial mismanagement, shoddy coaching and plain bad luck they are missing something crucial: success on the pitch.

Sleeping giants have a strange appeal. When big clubs are riding high and winning trophies, rival fans tend to resent them. But when such sides fall far from the top, supporters of other big clubs often start to think of them with more affection. The allure is mainly nostalgic. For those of a certain age, the faded sides are a reminder of a time when their hair was thicker; their bellies smaller; their responsibilities fewer. In turn, the clubs become vehicles for terrible hope. If they were to awaken, onlookers ponder, perhaps their own youthful alertness might return, too.

Alas, even if such sides do return to the top, they often struggle. Leeds United, one of England’s most successful football clubs in the 1960s and 1970s, spent 16 years outside the Premier League before returning in 2020. They were relegated three years later. Nottingham Forest, a club with two European Cups in the trophy cabinet, returned to the Premier League in 2022 after 23 years away. They remain there, but only as perennial relegation favourites.

Exceptions do exist. Having fallen to the third tier of English football in the 1990s, Manchester City are now among the world’s biggest clubs. Yet that success can largely be explained by the riches of the Abu Dhabi royal family, who bought the team in 2008. Emirati cash has allowed City to surpass previous achievements: the club has won one European championship and eight league titles since the takeover, compared with two league titles in the preceding 130 years or so. Last season they became the first team to win the Premier League four times in a row.

Their supremacy raises a question. Might the modern game’s state-backed giants stay awake in perpetuity? If so, it would be a shame. While the decline of once-dominant sides is painful for their fans, it is good for competition. If sport is predictable, it becomes dull. In football, the ideal is for great sides to develop through shrewd signings and clever coaching, before waning and giving others a chance. Even sports that lack promotion and relegation recognise the importance of such churn. America’s National Football League sets a salary cap to ensure openness. The team with the worst record each season is entitled to the first pick when college-aged players are drafted for the following year.

Definitely maybe

Thankfully football retains some ebb and flow. Leicester City won the Premier League at odds of 5,000 to 1 in 2016; Napoli unexpectedly won Serie A, in Italy, in 2023. Those triumphs relied upon the skill of lesser-known players and the cunning of experienced managers. They were also thrillingly fleeting. Both sides have since faded: Leicester were relegated and promoted again; Napoli finished last season in tenth spot.

Manchester City’s seemingly endless reign will also, one day, come to an end. The side’s brilliant manager, Pep Guardiola, has one year left on his contract, which he may not extend. His departure would not leave City fearing an implosion, but it might weaken performances. More significantly, an independent commission is investigating whether the club broke the Premier League’s financial rules between 2009 and 2018, charges City deny. A verdict is expected by next spring. If guilt is established, automatic relegation is said to be a possible punishment. The club’s fans would consider such a fate a disaster. Yet everybody needs their sleep.

© 2024, The Economist Newspaper Ltd. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. The original content can be found on www.economist.com