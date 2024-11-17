Football’s “sleeping giants” should be cherished

Their supremacy raises a question. Might the modern game’s state-backed giants stay awake in perpetuity? If so, it would be a shame. While the decline of once-dominant sides is painful for their fans, it is good for competition. If sport is predictable, it becomes dull. In football, the ideal is for great sides to develop through shrewd signings and clever coaching, before waning and giving others a chance. Even sports that lack promotion and relegation recognise the importance of such churn. America’s National Football League sets a salary cap to ensure openness. The team with the worst record each season is entitled to the first pick when college-aged players are drafted for the following year.