For this soccer team, every game is a road game
Joshua Robinson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST
SummaryShakhtar Donetsk hasn’t been able to play at home since 2014 due to war and instability in the Donbas region of Ukraine. But the club hasn’t stopped winning either.
The miracle of Ukraine’s most dominant soccer club over the past decade isn’t so much its continued success while the country has been at war. Nor is it the team’s reconstruction after losing all of its foreign players.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less