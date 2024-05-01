For this soccer team, every game is a road game

Instead, one of Ukraine’s most storied teams pulled itself together in new homes, borrowed stadiums, and temporary accommodations in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and most recently Lviv for domestic league games. Matches in European competition were more challenging, as European soccer’s governing body deems Ukraine too unsafe to stage games. So for its most prestigious outings in the Champions League, where it rubs shoulders with the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona, Shakhtar makes roughly 15-hour trips to its own home games in places as far afield as Poland and Germany.