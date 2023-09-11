comScore
Former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales resigns amid controversy over ‘no-consensual’ kiss at Women’s World Cup

 2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:34 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Luis Rubiales has resigned as president of the Spanish soccer federation following controversies and legal charges.

FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, right, hugs Spain's Aitana Bonmati on the podium following Spain's win in the final of Women's World Cup soccer against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Rubiales has resigned, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file) (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)Premium
Luis Rubiales, who once stood as a powerful figure in Spanish football, tendered his resignation late on September 10, finally bowing to enormous public and legal pressure. This move follows a slew of controversies that began with his inappropriate behaviour during Spain's triumph in the Women’s World Cup in August in Sydney, Australia.

Only days prior to Rubiales' resignation, Spanish state prosecutors had charged him with sexual assault and coercion. This legal development came two days after Hermoso officially accused Rubiales of the same. Hermoso has firmly contradicted Rubiales' assertions that the kiss was a consensual act of celebration. She also stated that there had been attempts by the federation to coerce her and her family into supporting Rubiales.

Rubiales had faced a quick suspension from FIFA after he kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her permission at a globally televised ceremony. The incident has not only stained Rubiales' reputation but also sparked debates crossing Spain’s borders, touching upon issues of consent, sexism, and abuse of power in the world of sports.

As a ripple effect of this scandal, Spain's Secretary of State for Sport, Víctor Francos, commented that Rubiales did what nearly all of Spanish society had demanded. There is an overwhelming public opinion in favour of Rubiales’ resignation. The majority of fans, players and politicians view the act as an abuse of power and a sexist move, according to the Associated Press.

The disgraced former head of the Spanish soccer federation revealed the decision of his resignation to Pedro Rocha, the interim president of the federation. A formal announcement confirming the resignation was also made by the federation, mentioning that elections would be held soon for a new president.

Rubiales' decision comes at a pivotal time when Spain is bidding, along with Portugal, Morocco, and possibly Ukraine, to host the 2030 Men's World Cup. Given the reputational risks involved, Rubiales has also stepped down from his position as UEFA vice president.

Adding to the repercussions, Spain’s women’s football league is currently on strike, calling for better wages, further putting the spotlight on issues plaguing Spanish soccer. Jenni Hermoso, the player at the centre of this controversy, now represents the Mexican club Pachuca after a successful career in Europe.

(With AP inputs)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
