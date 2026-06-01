Fourth World Cup on the way for Argentina? The Lionel Messi superstition in Kansas City that Albiceleste fans can't miss

Defending champions Argentina and Lionel Messi landed in Kansas City on Sunday as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Argentina are the first of four national teams making their World Cup home base in the Kansas City metro to arrive. Netherlands, England and Algeria are the other three.

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The Albiceleste arrived in a Aerolineas Argentinas charter with the flight number 1978 - to play homage to the Argentina team that won the 1978 FIFA World Cup at home, beating Netherlands in the final in Buenos Aires.

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Not only the flight number, the Airbus A330 decked in national team's blue and white stripes with Messi's no.10 featuring in its tail. The three gold stars also represented its three World Cup titles.

What's the Lionel Messi superstition? In a video and a flurry of images shared by the official handle of Argentina Football Association (AFA), it shared the players' arrival in Missouri, followed by their entry at the team hotel. Towards the end of the video, it also zoomed in at Messi's room number - 202.

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But what fans might have missed is a story hidden in Messi's room number. According to a Marca report, Messi's room number in Qatar four years ago was 201 at the previous FIFA World Cup. That time Argentina was chasing its third World Cup title. The superstition lies in there.

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If added, Messi's room number in Qatar adds up to 3 (2+0+1). The Qatar World Cup triumph was Argentina's third in history after 1978 and 1986. This time Messi has been given a room number of 202, which adds up to 4 (2+0+2) as Argentina are chasing their fourth title.

Where will Lionel Messi & be staying? Messi and Co. will be staying at the Origin Hotel near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Fences have been built around the property and extra security provided for the team, while inside the relatively new hotel, signage, posters and other nods to the team known as La Albiceleste are ever-present, including huge images of some of the team's biggest stars on the outside of the building.

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Inaugurated in 2024, the property is located on the banks of the Missouri River, in a secluded and quiet area. The inside walls of the hotel has been decorated with images of the players, along with motivational texts.

Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has already announced his 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Messi headlining the squad. It features 17 players that were part of the team that triumphed four years ago against France in the final in Qatar.

Argentina have been put in a relatively easy Group J, along with Algeria, Austria and debutants Jordan. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina will play Honduras in a friendly on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Three days later, Messi's men will take on Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama for their final warm-up game.

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Argentina start their title defence against Algeria on June 17, followed by matches against Jordan (June 22) and Austria (June 28).

Also Read | FIFA bans tactical huddles with new rule at 2026 World Cup; Check details

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

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Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

(Get all FIFA World Cup 2026 updates here)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in