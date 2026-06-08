France at FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Les Bleus cross the line this time? Check full squad, match dates, time and more

France arrives at FIFA World Cup 2026 as the world's number one-ranked side. Didier Deschamps leads arguably the most talented and balanced French squad ever assembled. They are chasing history on multiple fronts.

No coach has ever won two World Cups. No team since Brazil has reached three consecutive World Cup finals. France are attempting both simultaneously.

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France at FIFA World Cups France have been one of world football's most consistent powers for nearly three decades. They won their first World Cup on home soil in 1998 under Deschamps as captain. They lifted the trophy again in Russia in 2018 with Deschamps as coach.

They reached the final in Qatar 2022, losing a dramatic contest to Argentina. France have reached the World Cup final in 4 of the past 7 tournaments. No other nation comes close to that record during the same period. Deschamps himself is one of only three men to win the World Cup as both player and coach.

Interestingly, France’s World Cup final record stands at WLWL. if they reach the final this time, the pattern leads to a W this time.

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Group I Fixtures: When Are France Matches? France have been placed in Group I alongside Senegal, Iraq and Norway. This is a strong group, but France are heavy favourites to top. Deschamps will not take any opponent lightly, particularly a dangerous Senegal side.

FIFA 2026: France Matches

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France open their campaign against Senegal on 17 June at 12:30 AM IST. Their second group match is against Iraq on 23 June at 2:30 AM IST. They close the group stage against Norway on 27 June at 12:30 AM IST.

Mbappe: The Record-Chaser All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe at this tournament. The Real Madrid striker scored 42 goals in 44 games across all competitions in 2025-26. He has scored 12 goals across the last two World Cups, more than any other player.

That includes a stunning hat-trick in the 2022 final against Argentina. He needs just four more goals to equal Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup record of 16.

Mbappe has evolved from an electrifying winger into a prolific centre-forward. France's entire attack is built around him and for very good reason. He is also on the verge of becoming France's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Olivier Giroud.

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Team News Didier Deschamps has switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation after the oddities of Euro 2024. That tournament saw France score just three goals from open play. Including two own goals.

The handbrake has since been released. France scored five goals in two games against Brazil and Colombia during a US tour in March.

Michael Olise now operates as the number 10 behind Mbappe. Ousmane Dembele has freedom on the right to build attacks between the lines.

Dembele won Ligue 1's player of the year award despite making just 11 starts. He averaged 1.4 goals and assists per 90 minutes, second only to Harry Kane in Europe's top five leagues. He also scored in the Champions League final against Arsenal.

France's defence conceded just four goals across the entire qualifying campaign. Left-back remains the one positional question mark.

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Both Lucas Digne and Theo Hernandez are more effective going forward than defensively. Lucas Hernandez offers greater reliability but has been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

Key Players to Watch Michael Olise provided 26 assists for Bayern Munich across all competitions this season. That was at least four more than any other player in Europe's elite leagues.

Warren Zaire-Emery is only 20 but is already a key member of arguably the best club midfield in world football. He scored on his France debut at 17 and has bounced back spectacularly after a difficult period.

Dayot Upamecano has significantly improved his consistency and composure in the past year. The Bayern Munich centre-back, now 27 and in his prime, anchors the defensive unit.

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France's nine attacking players have a combined estimated market value exceeding €800 million ( ₹8,812 crore). Mbappe, Olise, Dembele and Desire Doue alone are valued at approximately €530 million ( ₹5,838 crore).

France Full Squad Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

How to Watch France's Matches ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast all France matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access. Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.

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Deschamps's contract ends in July after the tournament concludes. Fellow 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane is expected to replace him. This is the final chapter of a storied coaching career.

France have the squad, the system and the history to go all the way. If they do, Deschamps becomes the greatest World Cup coach of all time.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.