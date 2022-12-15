France end Morocco World Cup dream to set up Argentina final2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 05:33 AM IST
France beat Morocco 2-0 to enter the finals and are all set for a clash with Lionel Messi's Argentina in the finals on Sunday
France ended Morocco's World Cup dream as goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani gave the holders a 2-0 win in their semi-final clash and set up a showdown on Sunday with Lionel Messi's Argentina.