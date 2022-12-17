Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani scored as France defeated Morocco 2-0, ending the Atlas Lions' hopes of making it to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Now, Morocco coach Walid Regragui, has declared whom his team will back in the final.

Regragui previously stated that a lot of people, particularly in Europe, would consider Morocco's world cup run to be a miracle. But, he put an end to that conversation by comparing his team to Rocky Balboa from the Rocky movie series.

“We are the team that everyone loves in this world cup because we are showing the world you can succeed even if you don't have as much talent and money. It is no miracle," he said earlier.

However, after getting beaten by France, he has apparently contradicted his own statement by saying that nobody can win the world cup “with miracles". “You need to win it through hard work and that is what we will do, we will keep working," he added.

At the same time, Regragui has also clarified that his team will support Didier Deschamps’ team in the final and want France to beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina to become the world champions again.

"Congratulations to France. I said before the match, they are a very good side and they were well-placed to win the game but in spite of all the injuries we had, the tiredness, we pulled out all the stops, gave them everything, caused them problems and that is already quite an achievement," he said after losing the semi-final match.

Morocco have created history by becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals. Morocco, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon and Tunisia were Africa's representatives in Qatar 2022. Only Senegal and the Atlas Lions made it to the knockout stages.

Morocco will play the third place match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Croatia and have a chance to create history again. The Croatia vs Morocco match will be played on December 17 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

