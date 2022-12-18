Paul the Octopus, also known as the Octopus Oracle, was the pioneer in animal predictions. The Octopus Oracle became massively popular during the FIFA World Cup 2010.
The shocking victory of Japan over Germany was predicted by an otter named Taiyo. In the Round of 16, a gibbon prophesied that Croatia would defeat Japan. Over the course of his career, Paul the Octopus had a remarkable 87% success rate. World cup psychic animals have frequently made headlines in the past. This time, predictions from turtles and eagles have been making the rounds.
No animal has been able to beat the pioneer of the trend - Paul the Octopus, also known as the Octopus Oracle. Based in Germany, Paul managed to predict four out of six Germany results correctly in Euro 2008. Paul became massively popular during the FIFA World Cup 2010, when all seven of Germany's games, including the unexpected loss to Serbia, were correctly predicted by him. Paul correctly predicted that Spain would defeat the Netherlands in the final.
During the FIFA World Cup 2022, the internet has been flooded with videos of animals making predictions in their own unique ways. One of the animals is an eagle named Romeo. In the prediction video shared on YouTube, Romeo chooses Argentina over France as the team to lift the trophy.
Another video on YouTube shows a turtle named Rocky who also chooses Argentina as the winner.
Other animals like Sam the Cat and Frodo the Cat predicted in favour of Argentina. Idril the Hamster, too, went for Argentina in its prediction. Nevertheless, it’s not a one-sided bias in favour of Argentina all the time. Suruman the Snail went in favour of France to lift the trophy.
Here is a word of caution if you plan to take such predictions seriously. Animal predictions, no matter how exciting they seem at their face value, have been more incorrect than correct in the past. Even the viewers of such videos do not take them seriously and make fun of them. Some of these animals have been making incorrect predictions for a really long time.
