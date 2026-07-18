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France vs England: Why FIFA World Cup third-place playoffs carries importance ahead of Spain vs Argentina summit clash?

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are tied on eight goals and have a chance to take the Golden Boot home. While Mbappe's France take on England in a third-place playoffs game, Messi's Argentina face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Jul 2026, 01:14 PM IST
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France's Kylian Mbappe is very much in race for FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot.
France's Kylian Mbappe is very much in race for FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot. (AP Photo)
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France will take on England in the penultimate match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Having lost to Spain and Argentina in the semifinals, the third and fourth placed sides in the FIFA Rankings will take the field one last time in a third-place playoffs clash in this year's tournament, with an aim towards a bronze medal which neither France nor England want.

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Officially known as a 'Bronze Final' by the FIFA, the third-placed tie has been constant feature in the World Cup since 1934, baring the 1950 edition. The winners of the clash will receive bronze medals.

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In this edition, the winning side will take home USD 29 million (approx 279 crore) in prize money, which is USD 2 million (approx 19 crore) more than what the fourth-placed side will get, along with FIFA Ranking points.

But there is more significance to this match.

Effect on Golden Boot race

Both France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi are in race for the Golden Boot - given to the player with most number of goals in a single edition. While both Mbappe and Messi are on eight goals each, the Argentine captain is atop the standings owing of his superior number of assists. Messi has four as compared to Mbappe's three.

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It must be noted that Mbappe had pipped Messi by a solitary goal to win the Golden Boot in the 2022 edition in Qatar. The Frenchman can still win it for the second consecutive time provided Mbappe score against England and Messi fail to net a single goal in the final against Spain. If both score, it would be interesting to who takes the coveted prize home.

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If both Messi and Mbappe end on same number of goals, then the player with most assists will go on to win the Golden Boot. In case the number of assists are also on level, then the Golden Boot will be presented to the player who have achieved their goals and assists in least number of minutes.

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But it's just not about Mbappe and Messi only. England duo of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are also in line for the Golden Boot. Both Bellingham and Kane are on six goals each and a hattrick will race them atop the standings, provided Messi and Mbappe don't score. Kane won the 2018 Golden Boot with six goals.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race

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RankPlayerGoalsAssistsMinutes
1Lionel Messi (Argentina)84712
2Kylian Mbappé (France)83666
3Erling Haaland (Norway)70537
4Jude Bellingham (England)61679
5Harry Kane (England)61732
6Ousmane Dembele (France)52595
7Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)51599
8Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)41419
9Julian Quinones (Mexico)41440
10Vinicius Junior (Brazil)41506

Frustrations ahead of third-place match

Playing your final World Cup match one day prior to the championship game is not the assignment anybody desires. But it's the reality for France and England. "None of our players, and none of the French players, wants to play the third- place match," England coach Thomas Tuchel said. "They want to play the final. We gave everything to achieve it."

England missed out on the title match after allowing two late goals to Argentina to fall 2-1 on Wednesday in the semifinals. One day earlier, France came up short when largely outplayed in a 2-0 loss to Spain.

Also Read | ‘Life works in strange ways’: Lionel Messi on viral photo with Lamine Yamal

France coach Didier Deschamps isn't the least bit thrilled about competing for the consolation prize. "The best thing for France and England would be for this match not to exist," Deschamps said.

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Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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