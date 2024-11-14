France vs Israel live streaming details: When and where to watch Nations League football match, date, venue

Over 4000 police officers and 1600 staff will be deployed at the Stade de France in Paris on Thursday night as Israel get ready to face the France in a Group A2 clash of the UEFA Nations League. The France vs Israel football match starts on 1:15 AM IST (Friday, November 15).

The France vs Israel encounter takes place just a week after Israeli football fans and pro-Palestinians were attacked in Amsterdam before and after the Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Ajax clash. The pro-Palestinians groups have urged French authorities to not host any Israeli sporting team as the latter continue its deadly attacks in Gaza.

The French authorities has beefed up the security in and around the Stade de France and also across the public networks, to prevent any kind of Amsterdam-like situation.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, pro-Palestinian groups have planned to stage a protest against the France vs Israel football match near the Saint-Denis town hall, which is at a 20 minutes distance from the stadium.

France President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Michel Barnier are expected to watch the match from Stade de France. Meanwhile, France will be missing the services of Kylian Mbappe as the Real Madrid star was not included in the 23-man squad announced by coach Didier Deschamps.

France vs Israel predicted XIs France: Mike Maignan (gk), Jues Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Eduardo Camavinga, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, radley Barcola, Kolo Muani

Israel: Yoav Gerafi (gk), Ilay Feingold, Eli Dasa, Idan Nachmias, Liel Abada, Mohammad Abu Fani, Gavriel Kanichowsky, Doev Haziza, Dor Peretz, Tai Baribo, Manor Solomon

Which TV channels will telecast France vs Israel football match live?

Which TV channels will telecast France vs Israel football match live? Sony Sports channels will live telecast the France vs Israel football match in India.