FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: France vs Morocco prediction, time, live-streaming details1 min read . 05:53 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: France, after beating England 2-1, will meet Morocco that defeated Portugal 1-0.
Les Bleus will play their sixth world cup semi-final while Morocco will play their first semi-final tonight.
Defending champions France look to be in great form since the beginning of the FIFA World Cup 2022. With the exception of the Tunisia match, they have won all the matches in the tournament so far. Morocco became the first African nation to reach the world cup semi-finals after upsetting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 1-0.
France, unlike many other defending champions in the past, have looked to be in great touch for two consecutive world cups. They have two players - Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud - among the top contenders for the Golden Boot. Giroud is also the all-time highest goal scorer for France. On paper, it should not be difficult for France to beat Morocco and reach the finals for the second time in a row.
In the quarterfinals, the Atlas Lions' determined second half effort added Portugal to their list of European victims. Following their victories on penalties over Belgium and Spain in Qatar 2022, Morocco had another historic day in their last match. They also have a near-home advantage against France. Their extremely defensive strategy has worked well for them so far.
France and Morocco have played against each other five times in the past. France have won three matches and Morocco one while one match ended in a draw. However, these two sides have never faced one another in a major competition, like the world cup.
Mbappe and Giroud will be key players to watch out as both of them will have a chance to secure their spot as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament and take their team to the final again. Hakim Ziyech, who has already scored once in the tournament, will be a key player for Morocco.
The France vs Morocco match will be played on December 15 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.
The France vs Morocco match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Morocco’s dream world cup will end with France winning 3-0.