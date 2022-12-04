FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Poland prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Poland prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . 05:35 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: The France vs Poland match will see two teams who are completely different from each other in terms of style.
FIFA World Cup 2022: The France vs Poland match will see two teams who are completely different from each other in terms of style.
France qualified for the Round of 16 with six points. Everything looked perfect after suffering a shocking defeat against Tunisia. Poland, on the other hand, played quite a different game in the group stage. They had to depend on the result of the Mexico vs Saudi Arabia match to enter the knockout stage by goal difference.
France qualified for the Round of 16 with six points. Everything looked perfect after suffering a shocking defeat against Tunisia. Poland, on the other hand, played quite a different game in the group stage. They had to depend on the result of the Mexico vs Saudi Arabia match to enter the knockout stage by goal difference.
France and Poland are completely different from each other in terms of style. While France believe in scoring goals and moving ahead, Czesław Michniewicz’s boys bank heavily on their defensive power.
France and Poland are completely different from each other in terms of style. While France believe in scoring goals and moving ahead, Czesław Michniewicz’s boys bank heavily on their defensive power.
Defending champions France faced an unlikely defeat against Tunisia in their final group match. However, they’d have to call it an upset and move on, considering the fact that they tried their bench in that match. Les Blues have looked impressive in their first two matches. They scored four goals against Australia and two against Denmark.
Defending champions France faced an unlikely defeat against Tunisia in their final group match. However, they’d have to call it an upset and move on, considering the fact that they tried their bench in that match. Les Blues have looked impressive in their first two matches. They scored four goals against Australia and two against Denmark.
Poland struggled to move into the round of 16. Although they have quality, particularly in Robert Lewandowski, their performance against Argentina lacked sting. They heavily depended on their goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and showed no interest in scoring as they were aware that even a draw would take them through. They can’t afford to be that defensive against France, who will torment them with back-to-back attacks.
Poland struggled to move into the round of 16. Although they have quality, particularly in Robert Lewandowski, their performance against Argentina lacked sting. They heavily depended on their goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and showed no interest in scoring as they were aware that even a draw would take them through. They can’t afford to be that defensive against France, who will torment them with back-to-back attacks.
France and Poland have met 16 times before this. France won eight and lost three while five matches ended in a draw. The only time France and Poland played in a world cup was in 1982, when The Eagles defeated the French 3-2. A lot has changed since then as France are now among the favourites to lift the cup.
France and Poland have met 16 times before this. France won eight and lost three while five matches ended in a draw. The only time France and Poland played in a world cup was in 1982, when The Eagles defeated the French 3-2. A lot has changed since then as France are now among the favourites to lift the cup.
French striker Olivier Giroud needs one goal to take sole possession of the top spot on the country's all-time scoring record. He will try and use this opportunity. And, it will be Szczesny who will stand between these two teams.
French striker Olivier Giroud needs one goal to take sole possession of the top spot on the country's all-time scoring record. He will try and use this opportunity. And, it will be Szczesny who will stand between these two teams.
The France vs Poland match will be played on December 4 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.
The France vs Poland match will be played on December 4 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.
The France vs Poland match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
The France vs Poland match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Poland’s defensive strategies won’t work against France, just like it didn’t against Argentina. France will win 3-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.
Poland’s defensive strategies won’t work against France, just like it didn’t against Argentina. France will win 3-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.