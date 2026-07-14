France vs Spain: Key players to watch out for in 2026 World Cup semifinal as Mbappe, Dembele push for Golden Boot race

France and their deadly attack led by Kylian Mbappe will attempt to reach a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final as they take on a Spain team that combines flair with defensive steel. More than a month since this mammoth World Cup kicked off, the first semifinal promises a mouthwatering spectacle at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

France have reached the past two FIFA World Cup finals, winning in 2018 in Russia and losing on penalties to Lionel Messi's Argentina four years ago in Qatar in an epic final despite a hat-trick from Mbappe.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: 4 things to look out for in the semifinals

Having won their first global title in 1998, Les Bleus are aiming to win the World Cup for a third time while La Roja -- despite Spain's rich footballing tradition -- have lifted the famous trophy just once, in South Africa in 2010.

Hours before the first semifinal, Livemint takes a look at some of the key players in the France vs Spain last four clash.

Kylian Mbappe (Goals: 8; Assists: 3) With eight goals and three assists so far in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Kylian Mbappe has been in tremendous form and will once again spearhead the French attack in the semifinal against Spain. Having lost to Argentina in the final in Qatar in 2022, despite scoring a hattrick, Mbappe is determined to go one step up this time - his stats reflect so.

View full Image View full Image France's forward Kylian Mbappe. ( AFP )

The French captain scored four goals in the group stages and followed it by scoring and assisting in every knockout game the 2018 champions played thereafter. The Real Madrid forward is in his form of life and is going to prove the biggest threat to Spain.

Michael Olise (Goals: 0; Assists: 5) While Kylian Mbappe dominated the list for most goals, his French teammate Michael Olise has provided most assists in the FIFA World Cup 2026. With five goal contributions so far, Olise's partnership with Mbappe is something no opponent want to face.

View full Image View full Image France's Michael Olise. ( REUTERS )

With an technical ability to unlock the rival defences, the Bayern Munich midfielder will be a key attacking threat to Spain in the last four stage.

Ousmane Dembele (Goals: 5; Assists: 2) Like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele has also had his scoring boots on in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Having entered the tournament with no World Cup goals, the Paris Saint-Germain forward now has five and stand fifth on the Golden Boot race, including a hat-trick against Norway in group stages.

View full Image View full Image France's Ousmane Dembele. ( AP Photo )

In fact, France are the only team in this edition with two Golden Boot competitions - Mbappe and Dembele. The pair have now contributed 13 goals among them in FIFA World Cup 2026 - second pair after Brazil’s Ronaldo and Rivaldo who achieved the same in 2002 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal (Goals: 1; Assists: 0) Lamine Yamal may have scored just one goal as compared to the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, the 18-year-old Spanish teenager remains an attacking threat. Yamal's only goal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 came against Saudi Arabia which Spain won 4-0.

View full Image View full Image Lamine Yamal of Spain. ( AFP )

But Yamal knows what it takes to beat France as he scored for the La Roja in the semifinals of the Euro 2024. Yamal won the Player of the Match award during Spain's quarterfinal win over Belgium. Also, Yamal holds the record of most successful dribbles in the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far.

Mikel Oyarzabal (Goals: 4; Assists: 1) Mikel Oyarzabal has been Spain's best player so far at this World Cup with four goals so far, after six goals in six games during the Qualifiers. With an ability to thrive under pressure, Real Sociedad forward could emerge as Spain's trump card in the semifinal against France. In fact, Oyarzabal has a knack of scoring at the business end of tournaments, having scored an 86th minute winner against England in the Euro 2024 final.

View full Image View full Image Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates. ( Reuters )