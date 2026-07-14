France vs Spain LIVE updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal blockbuster clash in Dallas

France national football team vs Spain national football team match score: France and Spain are about to renew one of international football’s fiercest rivalries under the Texas lights and in front of a packed house at the Dallas Stadium. This is more than a semifinal; it is a battle of attacking firepower against stubborn defending, experience against youth, and two nations desperate to add to their World Cup legacies.
France have looked every bit the tournament favourites. Didier Deschamps’ side have won all six matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two. They have kept clean sheets in every knockout fixture, a 3-0 win over Sweden, a narrow 1-0 against Paraguay, and a controlled 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals.
Spain, the reigning European champions, have taken a different route. Luis de la Fuente’s team topped their group, then produced dramatic late winners in the knockout stages, including Mikel Merino’s heroics against Belgium in the quarterfinals (2-1). They conceded their first goal of the tournament only at that stage, underlining a defensive resilience built around Unai Simon and a young core featuring Lamine Yamal.
Spain have reached their first World Cup semifinal since winning the tournament in 2010. Luis de la Fuente’s side topped their group after a draw against Cabo Verde and wins over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. In the knockout rounds, they beat Austria 3-0 in the round of 32. Mikel Merino has been their hero in the latter stages, scoring a late winner in a 1-0 round of 16 victory over Portugal and netting in the 88th minute to secure a 2-1 quarterfinal win against Belgium.
Didier Deschamps’ France topped Group I with a perfect nine points after beating Senegal, Iraq and Norway. They have looked dominant in the knockout stages, keeping clean sheets in all three matches. Les Bleus eased past Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32, edged out Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16, and defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals. Kylian Mbappe scored his eighth goal of the tournament against Morocco, drawing level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.
This is only the second time France and Spain will meet at a World Cup. Their first encounter came in the 2006 Round of 16, when France won 3-1 with goals from Ribery, Vieira and Zidane.
Spain hold the overall head-to-head record (18 wins to France’s 13) and have won their last two competitive meetings: A 2-1 victory in the Euro 2024 semifinal and a thrilling 5-4 win in the 2025 Nations League semifinal.
France are two-time world champions, while Spain won their only World Cup title in 2010 and are the current European champions.
India: Zee Entertainment
United States: Fox Sports / Telemundo
United Kingdom: BBC / ITV / STV
Spain: RTVE / Mediapro / DAZN
France: M6 / beIN Sports
The match kicks off at 3 PM ET on July 14 | 8 PM BST on July 14 | 9 CEST on July 14 | 12:30 AM IST on 15 July
Hello and welcome to the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between France and Spain.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.