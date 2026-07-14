France vs Spain LIVE updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal blockbuster clash in Dallas

France national football team vs Spain national football team match score: France and Spain are about to renew one of international football’s fiercest rivalries under the Texas lights and in front of a packed house at the Dallas Stadium. This is more than a semifinal; it is a battle of attacking firepower against stubborn defending, experience against youth, and two nations desperate to add to their World Cup legacies.

France have looked every bit the tournament favourites. Didier Deschamps’ side have won all six matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two. They have kept clean sheets in every knockout fixture, a 3-0 win over Sweden, a narrow 1-0 against Paraguay, and a controlled 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Spain, the reigning European champions, have taken a different route. Luis de la Fuente’s team topped their group, then produced dramatic late winners in the knockout stages, including Mikel Merino’s heroics against Belgium in the quarterfinals (2-1). They conceded their first goal of the tournament only at that stage, underlining a defensive resilience built around Unai Simon and a young core featuring Lamine Yamal.