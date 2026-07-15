France vs Spain match result: What happened during FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal headlined by Oyarzabal, Porro's heroics

Spain delivered a masterclass in discipline and strong finishing to overcome France 2-0 and secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro were enough for Luis de la Fuente’s side to progress to the showpiece event for the second time in their history. The result sets up a thrilling final on Sunday against the winner of the clash between England and Argentina.

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Also Read | France vs Spain Highlights: Oyarzabal and Porro power Spain to World Cup final

Mikel Oyarzabal penalty hands Spain an early advantage The game changed in the 22nd minute when Lucas Digne fouled the lively Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area. Mikel Oyarzabal showed great composure to convert the resulting spot-kick, placing the ball low into the bottom right corner. This early breakthrough boosted Spain’s confidence levels significantly. In contrast, France appeared disjointed and struggled to impose itself on the game despite periods of possession. Their star player, Kylian Mbappe, created some promising moments, but the Spanish defence stood firm. Aymeric Laporte and his defensive partners dealt comfortably with any balls into the box, ensuring France lacked a real cutting edge in attack.

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Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scores their first goal from the penalty spot.

Pedro Porro’s goal gives Spain breathing space In the 58th minute, Spain extended their lead with a well-worked goal. A fluid attacking move saw Dani Olmo combine effectively with Pedro Porro. The right-back was slipped through on goal and made no mistake with a calm finish. This goal proved crucial as it allowed Spain to take control of the tempo. They no longer needed to chase the game and could focus on protecting their advantage. The French players looked increasingly frustrated as they tried to find a route back into the match.

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Spain's defender #12 Pedro Porro celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between France and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 14, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Spain’s defensive resilience and game management prove key Didier Deschamps rolled the dice with several substitutions to try and force a comeback. Despite these changes, France could not find a way through Spain’s organised and compact defence. Goalkeeper Unai Simon was called into action only sporadically but made vital interventions during the latter stages when France threw men forward. Spain’s own substitutes played their part by helping to keep a grip on midfield battles. This smart management of the game after establishing a two-goal cushion was what ultimately made the difference. France, who had impressed in previous knockout ties, simply could not break down the resilient Spanish backline.

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All eyes on Spain’s date with destiny in the final The victory means Spain will now prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with belief and momentum. Their ability to stay compact, counter effectively, and manage the clock showed maturity and control.

For France, it is a case of what might have been, as they dominated the ball at times but failed to turn that into clear scoring opportunities. The stage is now set for a blockbuster final that could go down as one of the most exciting in recent World Cup history.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.