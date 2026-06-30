France vs Sweden: Who will face Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16? Prediction, head-to-head, and more

France will keep their hopes of a third FIFA World Cup title alive when they take on Sweden in their round of 32 match in New Jersey on Tuesday.

PN Vishnu
Published30 Jun 2026, 03:45 PM IST
France will start as favourites in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match against Sweden.
France will start as favourites in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match against Sweden. (Getty Images via AFP)

Two-time champions France will lock horns against Sweden in their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match at the New York-New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday. The winners of this contest will face Paraguay in the round of 16 in Philadelphia on Saturday.

France has reached the final of the last two FIFA World Cups and has a 50% record in those finals. The Les Bleus won their second title in 2018 in Russia after defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final, but four years later, they went down to Argentina 4-2 via penalties in Qatar.

Sweden, on the other hand, is a one-time runner-up of the FIFA World Cup, but that was way back in 1958 when they lost to Brazil 5-2 in the final.

As for their recent best performances, Sweden reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they lost 2-0 to England. Sweden had failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Why VAR disallowed Jonathan Tah’s goal against Paraguay

France vs Sweden match details

MatchRound of 32
DateJuly 1 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time2:30 AM IST | 5 PM ET | 4 PM CT
StadiumNew York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey
RefereeDanny Desmond Makkiele

France vs Sweden head-to-head

France and Sweden have locked horns in 23 matches in international football. France has a superior record, having won 12 matches compared to Sweden's six wins. Five matches have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League, when France defeated Sweden 4-2 in Paris, with Olivier Giroud netting a brace.

Matches23
France won 12
Sweden won6
Draw5
Last meeting France won 4-2 during a UEFA Nations League match in November 2020
Last FIFA World Cup meetingNone

France vs Sweden team news

France: The biggest news is the return of defender William Saliba, who was rested for their last group-stage match against Norway due to a minor back issue.

Forward Marcus Thuram, however, is suffering from a muscular injury and will miss the match against Sweden. He has played only 1 minute in this FIFA World Cup so far, in the second group stage match against Iraq.

Also Read | WC 2026: 7 stunning stats from the Germany vs Paraguay round of 32 shocker

Sweden: Centre-back Isak Hein is a doubt for Sweden, which leaves head coach Graham Potter short in central defence. Because of this, Victor Lindelof is expected to move into central defence, and should he do, Lucas Bergvall could come into the midfield.

Without a doubt, the key player for France will be their main striker, Kylian Mbappe (4 goals so far), whereas Viktor Gyokeres, who has 1 goal and 2 assists, will look to provide attacking returns.

France vs Sweden prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, France are overwhelming favourites with a 75.1% chance of winning.

Sweden, on the other hand, has only a 9.5% chance of winning. There is also a 15.4% chance that the scores are tied after 90 minutes, meaning the match could go to extra time and a penalty shootout if needed.

 

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on 29 June: Germany, Netherlands eliminated

Where to watch France vs Sweden live on TV?

 

 

 

 

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

France vs Sweden: possible starting lineups

France: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe.

Sweden: Zetterstrom; Holm, Lindelof, Ekdal, Gudmundsson; Bergvall, Cajuste; Kulusevski, Nanasi, Elanga; Isak.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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HomeSportsFootball NewsFrance vs Sweden: Who will face Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16? Prediction, head-to-head, and more
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