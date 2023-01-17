Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Football News /  French football body chief Noel Le Graet placed under probe for sexual harassment

French football body chief Noel Le Graet placed under probe for sexual harassment

2 min read . 04:39 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
FILE - French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

  • Le Graet, 81, was forced to step down last week until the completion of the audit and Philippe Diallo took charge as interim president of FFF.

French Football Federation (FFF) acting president Noel Le Graet has been placed under investigation for sexual harassment, prosecutors, reported AFP on 17 January.

French Football Federation (FFF) acting president Noel Le Graet has been placed under investigation for sexual harassment, prosecutors, reported AFP on 17 January.

Following the agent Sonia Souid made accusations against Le Graet in an affair, the investigation was opened on Monday. Meanwhile, Le Graet, 81, was forced to step down last week until the completion of the audit, said France24. Philippe Diallo took charge as interim president of FFF.

Following the agent Sonia Souid made accusations against Le Graet in an affair, the investigation was opened on Monday. Meanwhile, Le Graet, 81, was forced to step down last week until the completion of the audit, said France24. Philippe Diallo took charge as interim president of FFF.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

On 15 January, Le Monde reported that Le Graet may face criminal proceedings after a claim of a 'sexist outrage' was made against him.

ALSO READ: FIFA starts disciplinary action against Lionel Messi’s Argentina for ‘misconduct of players’ in world cup final against France.

It added that the report was submitted to the Paris public prosecutor following testimony from Sonia Souid. Also French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera had been informed by the head of the auditing body about this.

Earlier on Saturday, Le Graet in a statement to AFP said he was stunned by leaks to the media.

"I have just read with astonishment an article in Le Monde reporting leaks in the provisional audit report being prepared," he said in a statement.

Adding more, he said, ""At this stage I know neither the facts of which I am accused nor the people who are behind them. More generally, I am surprised that information can be disclosed even though the interim report has not yet been sent to me and I have not been able to submit my observations."

As per French law, "sexist outrage" refers to a statement or behaviour with a sexual or sexist connotation that undermines a person's dignity or exposes him or her to a distressing situation.

If proven guilty, Le Graet can be punished with a fine of up to 750 euros.

With agency inputs. 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP