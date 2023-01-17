French Football Federation (FFF) acting president Noel Le Graet has been placed under investigation for sexual harassment, prosecutors, reported AFP on 17 January.
Following the agent Sonia Souid made accusations against Le Graet in an affair, the investigation was opened on Monday. Meanwhile, Le Graet, 81, was forced to step down last week until the completion of the audit, said France24. Philippe Diallo took charge as interim president of FFF.
On 15 January, Le Monde reported that Le Graet may face criminal proceedings after a claim of a 'sexist outrage' was made against him.
It added that the report was submitted to the Paris public prosecutor following testimony from Sonia Souid. Also French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera had been informed by the head of the auditing body about this.
Earlier on Saturday, Le Graet in a statement to AFP said he was stunned by leaks to the media.
"I have just read with astonishment an article in Le Monde reporting leaks in the provisional audit report being prepared," he said in a statement.
Adding more, he said, ""At this stage I know neither the facts of which I am accused nor the people who are behind them. More generally, I am surprised that information can be disclosed even though the interim report has not yet been sent to me and I have not been able to submit my observations."
As per French law, "sexist outrage" refers to a statement or behaviour with a sexual or sexist connotation that undermines a person's dignity or exposes him or her to a distressing situation.
If proven guilty, Le Graet can be punished with a fine of up to 750 euros.
