From baby bathtub to FIFA World Cup final: Old photo of Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal goes viral

The stage is set for an epic FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey on Sunday, when Lionel Messi's Argentina will play against Lamine Yamal's Spain.

As these two teams gear up to play against each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 summit clash, a photograph of Messi holding a baby Yamal has gone viral on social media.

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The now-famous picture dates back to 2007, when Messi, then a rising Barcelona first-team player, took part in a charity calendar shoot organised by the club in collaboration with Diario Sport (a local sports newspaper based in Spain) and UNICEF.

Viral photo of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal from 2007 During the photoshoot, Messi was paired with infant Yamal and his family for a series of photographs, including one in which the Argentine gently cradles the future football sensation.

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At that time, few could have imagined that the baby in Messi's arms would grow into one of football's brightest stars.

Back then, Messi was just in the early stages of his career with FC Barcelona and the Argentina football team, and Yamal was only a few months old.

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The photo had initially gone viral in early July 2024, ahead of Spain's semifinal against France in the 2024 European Championships.

“The beginning of two legends,” Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, had posted on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Yamal said he wished to face Messi in the FIFA World Cup final. “Yes, I’ve grown a little, and I think Leo has too," Yamal jokingly said when he was shown the photo. “I hope it happens. I’d love to face Messi in a World Cup final," the 19-year-old, who currently plays for Barcelona, said.

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The teenager's performances for both club and country, in fact, have drawn comparisons with some of the game's biggest stars. However, coaches and teammates have consistently urged patience as he continues his development.

Yamal was also named LaLiga Player of the Season for 2025-26, scoring 16 goals and assisting 12 as Barcelona successfully defended the title.

Messi, who is currently with Inter Miami, remains one of the most decorated footballers in history, having won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, four UEFA Champions League titles, 10 LaLiga titles and the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

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While Yamal has scored just one goal so far in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi is among the contenders for the Golden Boot.

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The 39-year-old has scored eight goals so far and is currently the joint leader for the Golden Boot, along with France’s Kylian Mbappe. The England duo of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are also in the fray, with six goals each.

France, which lost to Spain in the first semifinal, will play England in an all-European clash for third place in Miami on Saturday.