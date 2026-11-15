From Bruno Fernandes to Kobbie Mainoo: 5 Manchester United stars whose future could shape club’s next chapter

Manchester United are set to enter a new era under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. United, who sacked Michael Carrick last week, signed the Argentinean on a two-and-a-half year contract that runs until June 2029.

Pochettino's appointment comes at a time when United are languishing in the relegation zone of the English Premier League, in 18th place with just eight points from 10 matches.

The Red Devils' only Premier League win this season so far has come against Ipswich Town, beating the newly-promoted side 5-2 on 30 August. Pochettino's appointment also comes at a time when the futures of several United stars are reportedly uncertain.

The latest development came when Bruno Fernandes rejected a second contract offer from Manchester United, according to multiple reports.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino leaves USA job to take charge of depleted Manchester United

We now take a look at five Manchester United stars whose futures could shape the club's next chapter.

Bruno Fernandes Fernandes' contractual situation has become one of the most pressing concerns for Manchester United. The Portugal star has reportedly rejected a second contract offer from the 13-time Premier League champions.

His existing contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, although United have an option to extend his contract by one year. The 32-year-old remains a crucial figure at United, having registered a record number of 21 Premier League assists in the 2025-26 season.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes transfer: Man United captain turns down a second contract offer

He was subsequently named the FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Player of the Year. However, his future remains uncertain, with United keen to retain their captain.

Kobbie Mainoo Unlike Fernandes, Mainoo has already secured his long-term future at Old Trafford. The England international signed a new five-year contract in April 2026, keeping him at the club till 2031.

His situation nevertheless remains important to United's midfield plans. Mainoo endured a difficult period under former manager Ruben Amorim, during which his opportunities were restricted. He subsequently returned to prominence under Michael Carrick and earned an England recall.

At 21, the academy graduate represents an important part of United's long-term midfield planning. His ability to establish himself alongside the club's other midfield recruits will be significant.

Marcus Rashford Rashford's decision is another important decision that United have to ponder upon. The England international returned to Old Trafford ahead of the 2026-26 season, after spending the 2025-26 season on loan at Barcelona. The Spanish giants had the option to make the move permanent, £26 million but did not activate it.

Rashford had previously spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa. Since returning to Old Trafford, Rashford has displayed glimpses of improvement, although his goal-scoring abilities remain a work in progress.

View full Image View full Image Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United following loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona. ( REUTERS )

The 29-year-old has two years remaining on his contract, and his performances will be important in determining whether he has a long-term role at the club or whether another transfer becomes necessary.

Luke Shaw Shaw's contract situation could also influence United's defensive recruitment. The left-back is approaching the final year of his existing agreement, which expires in the summer of 2027.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a consistent 2025-26 campaign, featuring in all 38 Premier League matches for the first time in his career. However, his injury history remains relevant to discussions about the club's defensive depth.

Reports have suggested United are considering fresh contract discussions with Shaw. The club are also expected to strengthen their options at left-back, making his contractual future an important consideration.

Manuel Ugarte Ugarte's future will depend partly on his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained while representing Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder suffered ligament damage during Uruguay's group-stage match against Spain and subsequently underwent surgery. He is expected to remain unavailable until 2027, leaving United without one of their senior midfield options for a considerable period.