From Bruno Fernandes to Kobbie Mainoo: 5 Manchester United stars whose future could shape club’s next chapter

Manchester United are set to enter a new era under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. United, who sacked Michael Carrick last week, signed the Argentinean on a two-and-a-half year contract that runs until June 2029.

Pochettino's appointment comes at a time when United are languishing in the relegation zone of the English Premier League, in 18th place with just eight points from 10 matches.

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The Red Devils' only Premier League win this season so far has come against Ipswich Town, beating the newly-promoted side 5-2 on 30 August. Pochettino's appointment also comes at a time when the futures of several United stars are reportedly uncertain.

The latest development came when Bruno Fernandes rejected a second contract offer from Manchester United, according to multiple reports.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino leaves USA job to take charge of depleted Manchester United

We now take a look at five Manchester United stars whose futures could shape the club's next chapter.

Bruno Fernandes Fernandes' contractual situation has become one of the most pressing concerns for Manchester United. The Portugal star has reportedly rejected a second contract offer from the 13-time Premier League champions.

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His existing contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, although United have an option to extend his contract by one year. The 32-year-old remains a crucial figure at United, having registered a record number of 21 Premier League assists in the 2025-26 season.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes transfer: Man United captain turns down a second contract offer

He was subsequently named the FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Player of the Year. However, his future remains uncertain, with United keen to retain their captain.

Kobbie Mainoo Unlike Fernandes, Mainoo has already secured his long-term future at Old Trafford. The England international signed a new five-year contract in April 2026, keeping him at the club till 2031.

His situation nevertheless remains important to United's midfield plans. Mainoo endured a difficult period under former manager Ruben Amorim, during which his opportunities were restricted. He subsequently returned to prominence under Michael Carrick and earned an England recall.

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At 21, the academy graduate represents an important part of United's long-term midfield planning. His ability to establish himself alongside the club's other midfield recruits will be significant.

Marcus Rashford Rashford's decision is another important decision that United have to ponder upon. The England international returned to Old Trafford ahead of the 2026-26 season, after spending the 2025-26 season on loan at Barcelona. The Spanish giants had the option to make the move permanent, £26 million but did not activate it.

Rashford had previously spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa. Since returning to Old Trafford, Rashford has displayed glimpses of improvement, although his goal-scoring abilities remain a work in progress.

Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United following loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

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The 29-year-old has two years remaining on his contract, and his performances will be important in determining whether he has a long-term role at the club or whether another transfer becomes necessary.

Luke Shaw Shaw's contract situation could also influence United's defensive recruitment. The left-back is approaching the final year of his existing agreement, which expires in the summer of 2027.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a consistent 2025-26 campaign, featuring in all 38 Premier League matches for the first time in his career. However, his injury history remains relevant to discussions about the club's defensive depth.

Reports have suggested United are considering fresh contract discussions with Shaw. The club are also expected to strengthen their options at left-back, making his contractual future an important consideration.

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Manuel Ugarte Ugarte's future will depend partly on his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained while representing Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder suffered ligament damage during Uruguay's group-stage match against Spain and subsequently underwent surgery. He is expected to remain unavailable until 2027, leaving United without one of their senior midfield options for a considerable period.

Having joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, the 25-year-old has yet to establish himself as a regular first-choice midfielder. His return to fitness and ability to compete for a place alongside the club's other midfielders could determine his position in the squad going forward.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.