From Cristiano Ronaldo to Neymar Jr: 10 football legends who never won the FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup journey came to an end on Monday after Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas. Despite playing in a record-equalling six FIFA World Cups, Ronaldo will finish his international career without lifting football's biggest prize.

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The 41-year-old had announced before the tournament that the ongoing FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico would be his last. However, he stopped short of confirming whether the defeat to Spain also marked his final appearance for Portugal.

Ronaldo ended his sixth and final World Cup campaign with three goals, including a brace against Uzbekistan in the group stage. Yet, the Portuguese icon is far from alone. Several of football's greatest players retired without ever winning a FIFA World Cup. Here's a look at some of the biggest names.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost every major honour in club football and also led Portugal to UEFA European Championship and UEFA Nations League glory.

Yet, despite featuring in a record-equalling six FIFA World Cups, football's biggest prize always eluded him. Portugal's best finish with Ronaldo came in 2006, when they finished fourth.

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Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) Johan Cruyff inspired the Netherlands' revolutionary "Total Football" side to the 1974 FIFA World Cup final. However, the Dutch fell short after losing 2-1 to West Germany.

Netherlands' Johan Cruyff is one of the several legends to have not won a FIFA World Cup title.

Johan Neeskens gave the Netherlands an early lead by converting a second-minute penalty. West Germany responded with first-half goals from Paul Breitner and Gerd Müller to complete the comeback. Cruyff finished the tournament with three goals in seven matches.

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Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) Ferenc Puskás captained Hungary's legendary Golden Team to the 1954 FIFA World Cup final. However, Hungary suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to West Germany in the famous "Miracle of Bern", denying one of football's greatest forwards a World Cup winners' medal.

Paolo Maldini (Italy) Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football history, Paolo Maldini never won the FIFA World Cup. His closest opportunity came in 1994, when Italy lost to Brazil 3-2 on penalties in the final.

Michel Platini (France) Michel Platini guided France to UEFA European Championship glory in 1984 but could not replicate that success at the World Cup.

France reached the semi-finals in both 1982 and 1986, with a third-place finish in 1986 marking Platini's best World Cup result.

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Alfredo di Stefano (Argentina/Spain) Alfredo Di Stéfano is widely regarded as one of football's greatest players, yet he never even played at a FIFA World Cup.

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Argentina did not participate in the 1950 and 1954 World Cups due to political disputes within South American football. Di Stéfano later joined Real Madrid, obtained Spanish citizenship and switched his international allegiance to Spain. However, Spain failed to qualify for the 1958 World Cup.

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Although he helped Spain qualify for the 1962 World Cup, an injury before the tournament ruled him out. He retired from international football soon afterwards.

Neymar Jr (Brazil) Neymar Jr's World Cup journey has been filled with heartbreak. He starred for Brazil at the 2014 FIFA World Cup before suffering a fractured vertebra in the quarter-final against Colombia, ending his tournament prematurely.

Brazil went on to lose 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals before finishing fourth following a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands in the third-place playoff.

Neymar also featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and scored a late penalty against Norway in the Round of 16. However, Brazil were eliminated after a 2-1 defeat.

David Beckham (England) David Beckham's FIFA World Cup career had its share of highs and lows.

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In 1998, he went from hero to villain after being sent off for an infamous kick at Argentina's Diego Simeone. Four years later, he redeemed himself by scoring the winning penalty against Argentina in the group stage, but England were knocked out by Brazil in the quarter-finals.

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Beckham captained England to another quarter-final exit in 2006 before an Achilles injury denied him a final World Cup appearance in 2010.

Wayne Rooney (England) Wayne Rooney burst onto the international stage at UEFA Euro 2004, scoring four goals and briefly becoming the youngest goalscorer in the tournament's history before Switzerland's Johan Vonlanthen broke the record days later.

However, injuries repeatedly disrupted Rooney's World Cup career. He rushed back from a broken foot for the 2006 tournament, only to be sent off in the quarter-final against Portugal. He struggled with fitness again in 2010.

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Rooney scored his first and only World Cup goal in 2014, but England were eliminated in the group stage.

Oliver Kahn (Germany) Oliver Kahn missed out on winning the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2002, after they lost 2-0 to Brazil in the final. He still enjoyed a legendary campaign as he became the first, and the only goalkeeper so far, to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award (the tournament's MVP award).

By 2006, he lost his starting spot to rival Jens Lehmann, spending his home tournament on the bench before retiring from international play.