From Erling Haaland to Luca Zidane: High-profile sons carrying father's legacies forward at FIFA World Cup 2026

Ever since the FIFA World Cup started back in 1930, a total of father and son dup have played at the FIFA World Cups. Starting from Mexico Luis Perez and Mario Perez in the 20th century to the French father-son duo of Liliam Thuram and Marcus Thuram in the 21st, every FIFA World Cup welcomes at least a new pair to join the ever-growing list.

As the United States, Mexico and Canada gear up for the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup, starting from June 11, a total of nine new father-son duos will add up to the list, provided all the names at least spend some time in the middle with the likes of Erling Haaland, Luca Zidane and Kristian Thorstvedt are among the newest high-profile names.

A lot was possible after the FIFA expanded the tournament to 48 from 32 for the first time in history. Let's take a look at them:

Sebastian Berhalter (USA) Sebastian Berhalter will fulfil his father's dream, 20 years after his father Gregg Berhalter represented the United States at the FIFA World Cup. Gregg was a part of the USA team that made it to the last eight in 2002 and the 226 edition. Having impressed at Major League Soccer (MLS) with Vancouver Whitecaps, Sebastian made it his national team debut in 2025.

Francisco Conceicao (Portugal) Francisco Conceicao is the son of Sergio Conceicao, who played in the 2002 edition. The Portuguese winger has been an important part of Portugal and had scored against Czechia in EURO 2024 and Germany in the UEFA Nations League semifinals in June.

Lee Taeseok (South Korea) Lee Taeseok is the son of Lee Eulyong, wo scored South Korea's equaliser against Turkey in 2002 during their third-place playoff clash. 24 years later, Eulyong's son Taeseok will wave the South Korean flag high once again in North America. The left-back scored South Korea's winner over Ghana last year and plays for FK Austria Wien.

Angus Gunn (Scotland) Having switched his allegiance from England to Scotland at a young age, Angus Gunn is heading to a FIFA World Cup, 36 years after his father Bryan Gunn achieved the feat. However, unlike his father, Angus is the first-choice goalie for Scotland in the 2026 edition.

Erling Haaland (Norway) The Manchester City forward is certainly one of the two high-profile sons in the list to make their fathers proud at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Popularly known as the goal-scoring machine, Erling Haaland will spearhead the Norweigian attack in North America, 22 years after his father Alfie Haaland played at the grandest stage.

Father-son pairs to play at FIFA World Cups

# Father Son 1 Luis Pérez (1930, Mexico) Mario Pérez (1950, Mexico) 2 Martí Vantolrà (1934, Spain) José Vantolrà (1970, Mexico) 3 Roger Rio (1934, France) Patrice Rio (1978, France) 4 Domingos da Guia (1938, Brazil) Ademir da Guia (1974, Brazil) 5 Cesare Maldini (1962, Italy) Paolo Maldini (1990–2002, Italy) 6 Manuel Sanchís (1966, Spain) Manolo Sanchís (1990, Spain) 7 Jean Djorkaeff (1966, France) Youri Djorkaeff (1998–2002, France) 8 Miguel Reina (1966, Spain) Pepe Reina (2006–2018, Spain) 9 Pablo Forlán (1966/74, Uruguay) Diego Forlán (2002–2014, Uruguay) 10 Nicolae Lupescu (1970, Romania) Ionuț Lupescu (1990/94, Romania) 11 Jan Verheyen (1970, Belgium) Gert Verheyen (1998–2002, Belgium) 12 Julio Montero Castillo (1970/74, Uruguay) Paolo Montero (2002, Uruguay) 13 Ilija Petković (1974, Yugoslavia) Dušan Petković (2006, Serbia & Mont.) 14 Roy Andersson (1978, Sweden) Patrik Andersson (1994, Sweden) 15 Roy Andersson (1978, Sweden) Daniel Andersson (2002/06, Sweden) 16 Anders Linderoth (1978, Sweden) Tobias Linderoth (2002/06, Sweden) 17 Periko Alonso (1982, Spain) Xabi Alonso (2006–2014, Spain) 18 Ján Kozák (1982, Czechoslovakia) Ján Kozák Jr. (2010, Slovakia) 19 Włodzimierz Smolarek (1982/86, Poland) Ebi Smolarek (2006, Poland) 20 Cha Bum-kun (1986, South Korea) Cha Du-ri (2002/10, South Korea) 21 Javier Hernández Gutiérrez (1986, Mexico) Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández (2010–18, Mexico) 22 Vladimír Weiss (1990, Czechoslovakia) Vladimír Weiss Jr. (2010, Slovakia) 23 Danny Blind (1990/94, Netherlands) Daley Blind (2014/22, Netherlands) 24 Alexandre Guimarães (1990, Costa Rica) Celso Borges (2014–2022, Costa Rica) 25 Mazinho (1990/94, Brazil) Thiago Alcántara (2018, Spain) 26 Peter Schmeichel (1998, Denmark) Kasper Schmeichel (2018/22, Denmark) 27 Lilian Thuram (1998–2006, France) Marcus Thuram (2022, France)

Justin Kluivert (Netherlands) Just like his father Patrick Kluivert, Justin is one of the valuable members of the Netherlands football team. While Patrick scored against Argentina and Brazil and was sent off on FIFA World Cup debut in 1998, Justin impressed Ronald Koeman to earn his place in the Dutch side after impressive 2024/25 season with Bournemouth.

Giuliano Simeone (Argentina) Having played under his father Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Giuliano Simeone is one of the crucial members of Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad and has been named in the roster for the 2026 edition. Diego played a crucial part for Argentina in three World Cup appearances - 1994, 1998 and 2002.

Also Read | Why Japan are considered to be a dark horse at FIFA World Cup 2026?

Justin Kluivert (Netherlands) Just like his father Patrick Kluivert, Justin is one of the valuable members of the Netherlands football team. While Patrick scored against Argentina and Brazil and was sent off on FIFA World Cup debut in 1998, Justin impressed Ronald Koeman to earn his place in the Dutch side after impressive 2024/25 season with Bournemouth.

Giuliano Simeone (Argentina) Having played under his father Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Giuliano Simeone is one of the crucial members of Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad and has been named in the roster for the 2026 edition. Diego played a crucial part for Argentina in three World Cup appearances - 1994, 1998 and 2002.

|#+|

Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) Besides Erling Haaland, Norway will have another father-son duo when Kristian Thorstvedt will match his father Erik Thorstvedt in North America. Erik was a part of the 1994 Norweigian side that faced a group stage exit.