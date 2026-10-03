From managing Aizawl FC to facing Carlo Ancelotti: Khalid Jamil's road to India's historic football match against Brazil

Khalid Jamil's journey to the biggest night of his coaching career has passed through some of Indian football's most demanding grounds. From his days as a midfielder to an injury-forced retirement, from Mumbai FC and Aizawl FC to the Indian Super League, Jamil has built his career almost entirely within the domestic game.

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On Saturday, 3 October, that journey takes him to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where India will face five-time world champions Brazil and Jamil will stand on the touchline opposite Carlo Ancelotti.

From player to coach Jamil's football career began as a player in the late 1990s. He started professionally with Mahindra United in 1997 before moving to Air India. He later returned to Mahindra United and also represented Mumbai FC.

During his playing career, Jamil won the National Football League, two Federation Cups and two IFA Shields with Mahindra United. He also represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy and was part of the team that won the 1999 title.

At international level, Jamil made his India debut at the 1997 SAFF Championship in Nepal, which India won. He was also part of India's squads for the 2001 Merdeka Tournament and the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

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Persistent injuries eventually forced Jamil to end his playing career in 2009. His next chapter in football began on the coaching side, starting with Mumbai FC's under-19 team.

The Aizawl breakthrough Jamil's coaching career developed through several assignments in Indian domestic football before he took charge of Aizawl FC in 2016.

The appointment proved significant for both the coach and the club. Aizawl entered the 2016-17 I-League season without the financial resources of several established clubs, but Jamil's side remained in contention throughout the campaign.

A draw against Shillong Lajong on the final matchday confirmed Aizawl as I-League champions. The result made Aizawl the first club from the Northeast to win India's top division.

The title established Jamil as one of the prominent Indian coaches in the domestic game and became the defining achievement of his early coaching career.

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Moving through India's top clubs After his Aizawl success, Jamil continued to work with some of Indian football's established clubs. He subsequently had spells with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan before moving into the Indian Super League.

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His most notable ISL breakthrough came with NorthEast United FC during the 2020-21 season. Jamil initially took charge as interim head coach and guided the club on an unbeaten run of 10 matches.

NorthEast United eventually reached the ISL playoffs, giving Jamil another significant achievement at the top level of Indian club football.

Another ISL chapter at Jamshedpur Jamil later returned to the ISL with Jamshedpur FC. His work with the club produced another strong run in domestic competitions.

Jamshedpur reached the semi-finals of the 2024-25 ISL playoffs under Jamil and subsequently reached the final of the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup.

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Those performances strengthened his case for the biggest coaching opportunity of his career: the India job.

Taking charge of India In August 2025, Jamil was appointed head coach of the Indian senior men's national team. His appointment made him the first Indian to take charge of the national men's team since Savio Medeira in 2012.

The role represented a return to the international stage for a coach whose career had been built through India's domestic competitions.

Jamil's path to the national team had therefore followed a distinctly Indian football route — from playing for domestic clubs, to working with youth teams, to winning the I-League with Aizawl and coaching in the ISL.

Jamil now faces his biggest challenge yet in his coaching career — A matchup against Brazil who are ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings, and who are coached by Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most reputed football managers in the world.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.