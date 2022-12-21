From toddler to World Cup winner: A look at Lionel Messi. Watch video

From toddler to World Cup winner: A look at Lionel Messi. Watch video2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 08:46 PM IST
Along with the video, he pens an emotional post saying ‘I didn't want to stop trying’ and added ‘Diego encouraged us from heaven’
In a career that spanned three decades, Lionel Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D'Or awards and six European Golden Boots. There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten. But what was missing was a FIFA World Cup win.