From toddler to World Cup winner: A look at Lionel Messi. Watch video

2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 08:46 PM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy as the team parades on board a bus after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 20, 2022. - Millions of ecstatic fans are expected to cheer on their heroes as Argentina's World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began their open-top bus parade of the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France. (Photo by TOMAS CUESTA / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Along with the video, he pens an emotional post saying ‘I didn't want to stop trying’ and added ‘Diego encouraged us from heaven’

In a career that spanned three decades, Lionel Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D'Or awards and six European Golden Boots. There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten. But what was missing was a FIFA World Cup win.

Finally, in 2022, the dream became a reality with Argentina lifting the cup following a marvelous show against France.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a short video, which is basically a collage of years that he has played. From a toddler to a teenager to the 35-year-old Argentina captain, watch years of Messi playing:

He writes an emotional post with the video, from Grandoli to the World Cup in Qatar, almost 30 years passed. It was close to three decades in which the ball gave me many joys and also some sadness. I always had the dream of being a World Champion and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that it might never happen.

This Cup that we won is also for all those who did not achieve it in the previous World Cups that we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where everyone deserved it because of how they fought until the very final, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did... And we deserved it even in that damn ending.

It is also from Diego who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who always bankrolled the National Team without looking so much at the result but rather the desire that we always put into it, also when things did not go as we wanted.

And of course, it is from all this beautiful group that was formed and from the coaching staff and all the people from the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us.

Many times failure is part of the journey and of learning, and without disappointment it is impossible for success to come.

Thank you very much from the heart! Let's go Argentina!

