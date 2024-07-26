From Zidane to Vinícius: the reinvention of Real Madrid

If it is the end of the European football season, then Real Madrid must be appearing in the Champions League final. Los Merengues (“the meringues", so called because of their white strip) have come to think of the continent’s premier competition as their own. The final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1st will be the club’s sixth in the past decade. They have won the other five. And what should worry the rest of Europe’s elite is that after years of monumental expenditure Madrid have revised their recruitment strategy and actually seem to be in a stronger position than for a long time.