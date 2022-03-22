Gaming company Funatix Club becomes official fantasy partner of I-League

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Gaming firm Funatix Club has announced that it is the official fantasy football partner of the Hero I-League in India. The partnership follows two recent deals with the Thai Football Association for the Thai League 1 and with the Football Association of Singapore for the Singapore Premier League. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These three Asian leagues join a growing number of other professional football leagues in Mexico, Switzerland, Greece, Israel, Serbia and Ukraine, which have the Real Manager fantasy platform as their official game making, the company said.

These three Asian leagues join a growing number of other professional football leagues in Mexico, Switzerland, Greece, Israel, Serbia and Ukraine, which have the Real Manager fantasy platform as their official game making, the company said.

The gaming company has a global team of fantasy sports professionals that includes developers, designers, QA administrators, content managers and other fantasy experts and mainly in its offices in Israel and Mexico. It is a startup backed by two Israeli venture capital firms SIBF VC and Sherpa Innoventures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gaming firm also has the rights for the Bundesliga, and 2 Bundesliga – two professional football leagues in Germany, whose operation is expected to kick-off at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

The company collects quality fan data, and provides a comprehensive solution to common retention issues, especially with the younger audience seeking more engaging ways to consume sports.

Ohad Crystal, chief executive officer of the gaming firm said, “It is hard to miss the enthusiasm and massive growth potential in the Indian football market, and we look forward to growing along with our partners in the Hero I-League in India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues and Development, All India Football Federation (AIFF) said, "We are delighted with the Hero I-League's partnership with Funatix Club. The tie-up will help popularize the Hero I-League among the passionate fans, and further facilitate the development of the overall ecosystem of Indian Football."

The Hero I-League was launched in 2007-08, and is currently being played by 13 teams in Kolkata as the centralized venue.