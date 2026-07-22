Gavi says Paredes should escape ban after heated Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 brawl

Spain midfielder Gavi has spoken out in defence of Argentina’s Leandro Paredes, insisting the midfielder does not deserve a suspension for his role in the ugly scenes that followed the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in a tense match, but the real drama unfolded after the final whistle when tempers boiled over on the pitch.

What happened in the Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final brawl? As Spain players celebrated their hard-fought victory, several Argentina figures became involved in a heated confrontation. Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada and assistant coach Roberto Ayala all appeared in the thick of the action.

Footage showed Paredes pushing Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat. Unused substitute Gavi stepped in to calm things down but was forced to the ground by Almada. Paredes then put his hand in Gavi’s face and shoved the Barcelona midfielder onto the turf.

The incident has drawn sharp attention because of its visual impact and the involvement of both players and a coach. FIFA has already appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to examine the events. Any player or coach found at fault could face a ban, while the Argentine Football Association may also receive a fine.

Gavi defends Leandro Paredes Gavi does not believe further punishment is required. Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, the young Spain star made his position clear:

"I don't think [Paredes] should be suspended. I understand it's not a good image for children, but I think there's also that side to football, which is a bit more physical, more aggressive. The most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that's it. In the end, I think it's all football, and it has to be that way."

Gavi suggested that any disciplinary response should have come from the referee during the game rather than through later suspensions.

Was Paredes sent off during the Spain vs Argentina match? Confusion surrounded the incident immediately after the final. FIFA’s commentator information system briefly showed that referee Slavko Vincic had issued Paredes a red card for the push on Garcia. That entry was quickly deleted. FIFA later confirmed to BBC Sport that no disciplinary action was taken against Paredes on the night.

The only red card shown during the match itself went to Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez, who received a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time.

What comes next for FIFA’s investigation? The disciplinary process is now under way. Prosecutors will review video evidence, player statements and the actions of the assistant coach. While Gavi has publicly backed Paredes, FIFA must weigh the need to protect the image of the game against the reality that high-stakes matches often produce raw emotion.

Also Read | From red cards to trophy snub: FIFA investigates Argentina after World Cup final