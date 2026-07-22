Gavi says Paredes should escape ban after heated Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 brawl

Spain midfielder Gavi has spoken out in defence of Argentina’s Leandro Paredes, insisting the midfielder does not deserve a suspension for his role in the ugly scenes that followed the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in a tense match, but the real drama unfolded after the final whistle when tempers boiled over on the pitch.

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What happened in the Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final brawl? As Spain players celebrated their hard-fought victory, several Argentina figures became involved in a heated confrontation. Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada and assistant coach Roberto Ayala all appeared in the thick of the action.

Footage showed Paredes pushing Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat. Unused substitute Gavi stepped in to calm things down but was forced to the ground by Almada. Paredes then put his hand in Gavi’s face and shoved the Barcelona midfielder onto the turf.

The incident has drawn sharp attention because of its visual impact and the involvement of both players and a coach. FIFA has already appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to examine the events. Any player or coach found at fault could face a ban, while the Argentine Football Association may also receive a fine.

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Gavi defends Leandro Paredes Gavi does not believe further punishment is required. Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, the young Spain star made his position clear:

"I don't think [Paredes] should be suspended. I understand it's not a good image for children, but I think there's also that side to football, which is a bit more physical, more aggressive. The most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that's it. In the end, I think it's all football, and it has to be that way."

Gavi suggested that any disciplinary response should have come from the referee during the game rather than through later suspensions.

Was Paredes sent off during the Spain vs Argentina match? Confusion surrounded the incident immediately after the final. FIFA’s commentator information system briefly showed that referee Slavko Vincic had issued Paredes a red card for the push on Garcia. That entry was quickly deleted. FIFA later confirmed to BBC Sport that no disciplinary action was taken against Paredes on the night.

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The only red card shown during the match itself went to Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez, who received a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time.

What comes next for FIFA’s investigation? The disciplinary process is now under way. Prosecutors will review video evidence, player statements and the actions of the assistant coach. While Gavi has publicly backed Paredes, FIFA must weigh the need to protect the image of the game against the reality that high-stakes matches often produce raw emotion.

Also Read | From red cards to trophy snub: FIFA investigates Argentina after World Cup final

For now, Gavi’s stance has added a measured voice to the debate. He accepts the scenes were not ideal for young fans yet argues that football’s competitive edge sometimes produces moments that look worse once the intensity of the occasion has passed. Whether FIFA agrees will become clear once the prosecutor completes the assessment and any potential bans or fines are announced.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.