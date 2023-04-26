This German soccer club plans making all home tickets free

This German soccer club plans making all home tickets free2 min read . 10:05 PM IST
The plan is to get sponsors to cover the costs of all tickets sold so fans don't have to pay a penny, the club said
German soccer club Fortuna Duesseldorf, which currently play in the second division, is planning to make all home tickets free for their fans.
The club Wednesday announced the scheme that will grant free entry to league games starting on a test basis for at least three as-yet undetermined matches next season.
The plan is to get sponsors to cover the costs of all tickets sold so fans don't have to pay a penny.
Elaborating the scheme “Fortuna for everyone" Fortuna Duesseldorf CEO Alexander Jobst said “We're opening soccer for everyone. We're going a whole new way."
“Free entry means it applies to organized fan support. It applies to season ticket holders. It applies to regular or occasional visitors to the stadium. And it goes for away fans, too," Jobst added.
Jobst said fans who wish to attend games will be able to register their interest through a digital platform. He also said the club will distribute income differently and “more transparently."
“In addition to investing in professional soccer, in the future we will use and promote 20% of the money for youngsters, girls' and women's soccer," Jobst said. “We'll be able to use 20% for digital infrastructure and infrastructure with possibilities for the stadium as well. And we will use 10% accordingly for social and sustainable projects as well as sport in our city."
Club’s chief financial officer Arnd Hovemann said the club has considered all the risks of the five-year project and that it has been financed already.
The club has discussed the scheme with sponsors and partners, and it is hoping more will see the benefits to increased access to fans. Fans are the priority for the club.
“Fortuna Duesseldorf is and will remain an association. This is non-negotiable for us. We are a traditional club, and this club belongs to its fans and its members," Jobst said. “That's what we've oriented ourselves toward and a long-term concept for everyone to shape it accordingly for the fans."
Jobst said the club wants to play regularly in the Bundesliga. The team coached by Daniel Thioune is currently sixth in the second division with slim chance of clinching promotion this season.
Jobst hopes that eventually all home games will be free for fans, though the time-frame depends on other income sources.
