German football legend 'Der Kaiser' Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78
Franz Beckenbauer is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and is known for his elegant playing style and versatility on the field
German football federation informed on Monday about the demise of football legend Franz Beckenbauer, who was one of only three players to win the FIFA World Cup as a player and as a coach. Nicknamed “Der Kaiser," Franz Beckenbauer has been suffering from health problems for the past few years.