German football federation informed on Monday about the demise of football legend Franz Beckenbauer, who was one of only three players to win the FIFA World Cup as a player and as a coach. Nicknamed "Der Kaiser," Franz Beckenbauer has been suffering from health problems for the past few years.

Franz Beckenbauer is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and is known for his elegant playing style and versatility on the field. The legend was well-known for his ability to read the game and contribute both defensively and offensively. Der Kaiser's influence extended beyond the field, making him one of the most respected figures in the history of football.

He was one of few footballers to win the FIFA World Cup as a player in 1974 when he led West Germany to the cup, and then as a manager in the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Accumulating a total of 103 international appearances for West Germany, he secured victory in the 1972 European Championship and later triumphed in the World Cup hosted in his home country, a significant achievement following the disappointment of losing in the final to England in 1966.

Club career with Franz Beckenbauer Franz Beckenbauer spent the majority of his club career with Bayern Munich and won numerous domestic and international titles, including multiple Bundesliga championships and European Cup/Champions League titles.

Bayern Munich squad led by him stood out as the premier club team globally in the mid-1970s, clinching three consecutive European Cups and Bundesliga titles. Additionally, Beckenbauer, in recognition of his outstanding contributions, earned the prestigious title of European Footballer of the Year on two occasions.

Beyond achieving success in football, Franz Beckenbauer has actively participated in diverse administrative capacities within the sport, playing a key role in the planning and execution of the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. Nevertheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that my information is only current up to January 2022, and there might have been further developments in Franz Beckenbauer's life or career since that time.

