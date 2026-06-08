Germany at FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Die Mannschaft end a decade of disappointment?

Germany arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 ranked 10th in the world. They are 4-time World Cup champions, yet their last knockout match was the 2014 final, which they won. Two consecutive group-stage exits followed in Russia and Qatar.

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The picture is one of faded glory seeking restoration. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann carries the weight of a nation's expectations into North America.

Germany at FIFA World Cups Germany hold the record for the most World Cup final appearances with 8. Their 4 titles came in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014. The 2014 triumph in Brazil, sealed with a 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina, remains their most recent crown. What followed was a stunning fall from grace.

In Russia 2018, Germany lost its opening game and never recovered. They exited in the group stage, winning just one match. Qatar 2022 delivered an identical humiliation.

A Japanese cross, kept in play by millimetres, contributed to their group-stage exit. Germany won only one game at that tournament, too.

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Euro 2024, hosted on home soil, rekindled some optimism. Germany played with flamboyance and freedom, reaching the quarter-finals before a 119th-minute exit against eventual champions Spain.

The Nations League Finals last year then served as a reality check. A qualifying defeat to Slovakia added further complexity to their trajectory.

Group E Fixtures: When Are Germany Matches? Germany have been placed in Group E alongside Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador. Their opening match is the one every German fan is watching most closely.

At the last two World Cups, Germany lost their opening game and failed to recover. History must not repeat itself.

FIFA 2026: Germany Matches

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Germany open against Curaçao on 14 June at 10:30 PM IST in Houston. Their second group match is against the Ivory Coast on 21 June at 1:30 AM IST. They close the group stage against Ecuador on 26 June at 1:30 AM IST.

Florian Wirtz: The Star Player All attention at this tournament will focus heavily on Florian Wirtz. The 23-year-old Liverpool attacking midfielder combines playmaking quality with a tireless work rate in a way that is exceptionally rare.

Nagelsmann has defended him after a mixed first season in England. Against non-elite opponents, Wirtz can blow teams away entirely. The real test will be his performances against major sides in the knockout stages.

Team News Jamal Musiala is the central fitness and form concern heading into this tournament. The Bayern Munich playmaker broke his leg and dislocated his ankle at the Club World Cup last summer.

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He returned to action in January and only played his first full 90 minutes against Finland on May 31. Whether he arrives at full fitness remains the biggest variable in Germany's tournament hopes.

Manuel Neuer has come out of international retirement for a fifth World Cup at age 39. His return has significantly soothed concerns about the goalkeeper. Antonio Rudiger provides leadership and experience at centre-back.

Joshua Kimmich will play at right-back for Germany rather than his preferred central midfield role. That positional shift carries risk. Finding the right balance in the double midfield pivot is another unresolved challenge for Nagelsmann.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal is the current plan as a centre-forward in a 4-2-3-1 system. Germany's striker debate has continued for years.

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Notably, Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling received the Number 9 jersey despite being a natural wide player. France potentially await Germany in the Round of 16, which looms as a formidable obstacle to deeper progress.

Key Players to Watch Florian Wirtz is the creative heartbeat of this German team at Liverpool. Jamal Musiala offers explosive, unpredictable dribbling and vision when fully fit. Kai Havertz brings Champions League experience and technical quality from his time at Arsenal.

Lennart Karl has emerged as a dynamic impact option from the bench. Leon Goretzka missed most of Bayern's important matches in the second half of the season yet appears certain to start for Nagelsmann. Alexander Pavlovic adds composure and structure in central midfield.

Germany Full Squad Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel

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Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Joshua Kimmich (captain), David Raum, Antonio Rudiger (vice-captain), Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri, Leon Goretzka, Pascal Gross, Jamie Leweling, Assan Ouédraogo, Jamal Musiala, Felix Nmecha, Alexander Pavlovic, Angelo Stiller, Florian Wirtz

Forwards: Maximilian Beier, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Denis Undav, Nick Woltemade

How to Watch Germany's Matches ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast all Germany matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access. Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.

Germany have the talent to go deep in this tournament. Wirtz, Musiala and Havertz form one of Europe's most technically gifted attacking units.

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But, the opening match against Curaçao matters enormously. Germany's recent World Cup exits both began with a first-game defeat. Nagelsmann knows it. The nation knows it. Everything starts on 14 June in Houston.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.