Germany knocked out of World Cup 2026 amid controversial goal: Fans, critics react as Paraguay stun 4-time champions

Paraguay have pulled off a stunning upset in the FIFA World Cup 2026, eliminating Germany on penalties. Julio Enciso headed Paraguay into the lead in the 42nd minute. Kai Havertz equalised for the 4-time champions via a header in the 54th minute. The match went to extra time after a 1-1 draw.

Germany missed 3 penalties, with Kai Havertz (saved), Nick Woltemade (saved) and Jonathan Tah (over the crossbar) all failing to convert. Paraguay missed 2, but Jose Canale scored the sudden-death winner. It marked Germany's first-ever penalty shootout defeat in World Cup history.

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Social media reacted to the first major setback in the ongoing tournament. Many of them praised Paraguay for pulling off a stunning performance.

“Paraguay beat Germany in a penalty shoot-out. They deserved this win. They stepped up big time!!!!” wrote a social media user.

“Paraguay through against Germany. I feel so much better about the Socceroos draw with Paraguay now lol,” wrote another user while referring to the Australia vs Paraguay match on 26 June.

Another user commented, “Paraguay just ELIMINATED Germany. Almost every big European nation has struggled against South American and African teams at this World Cup. This isn’t club football where the favourites just dominate. It’s the World Cup. ANYTHING can happen.”

“When the German team won the World Cup in 2014, the media immediately criticised the team for being ‘still too White/German’. There wasn't "enough" Arab/African ‘representation’. So, Germany Africanized its team. Result: Paraguay, with perhaps a whiter team, eliminates Germany,” came another perspective.

“I’m pretty sure the game was made, lol. There's no way Germany barely score against Paraguay and then lose at penalty shootouts. The last guy that shot the ball over the goal during penalties when they were about to win told me everything I needed to know,” quipped one user.

Another comment said, “I guess big names don't win matches anymore. You've got to put in the work.”

Former Players React to Disallowed Goal A Jonathan Tah header during the first half of extra time appeared to give Germany a crucial lead. However, VAR disallowed the goal, following a foul by Waldemar Anton.

Anton was adjudged to have illegally blocked goalkeeper Orlando Gill. The decision proved deeply controversial and sparked fierce debate. Several former players reacted to it.

Legendary German footballer Miroslav Klose said, “I honestly cannot believe the referee and VAR have ruled that out. If that's enough to disallow a goal at a FIFA World Cup, then football is becoming far too soft. The goalkeeper was never genuinely prevented from making the save, and for me that is a perfectly legitimate goal.”

Roy Keane said, “Listen, that decision is a joke. Absolute joke. Tah wins the header clean, it’s a good goal, and they go to VAR and chalk it off for a soft touch on the keeper? In a World Cup knockout match? It’s unbelievable.”

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“The game’s gone so soft it’s embarrassing. You can’t breathe on a goalkeeper now without them crying foul. Refs and VAR are ruining football…Decisions like this kill the game,” the former Irish footballer added.

Former French footballer Thierry Henry said, ““Listen, that decision is a bad one. An absolutely insane decision. Tah wins the header cleanly. He attacks the ball, gets there first and puts it in the net. For me, that's a perfectly good goal.”

“Then, VAR gets involved and suddenly we're chalking it off because of the softest contact on the goalkeeper. That's not football,” he added.

Alan Shearer said, “I don't agree with that decision at all. He falls to the ground far too easy. Yes, there's contact, but it's a contact sport. There are 13 bodies in the six-yard box, not for me.”